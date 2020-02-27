Coronavirus: wolves urge fans to & # 39; travel with caution & # 39; to the Europa League match at Espanyol | Soccer news

"Wolf supporters are urged to travel with caution and are encouraged to comply with any additional evaluation measures established by local authorities."







The wolves have warned supporters to "travel with caution,quot; to their Europa League clash with Espanyol tonight after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barcelona.

The club suggested that Spanish authorities could implement additional detection measures and urged fans to comply with all available advice after the number of cases in Spain increased to 10.

Among the general advice of the club for traveling fans issued before the game, Wolves said: "All fans who make the trip to RCD Espanyol should keep in mind that there are a small number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barcelona, ​​as has There were parts of the UK.

"Wolf supporters are urged to travel with caution and are encouraged to comply with any additional evaluation measures established by local authorities.

"For any supporter who makes the trip, it is important to read the government's advice on the coronavirus and the guide to travel to Spain.

"For the best advice on basic protection measures against the new coronavirus, visit the World Health Organization website."

The wolves are in a dominant position in the draw having won the first leg 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick by Diogo Jota and a blow from Ruben Neves.

The Europa League match of Inter Milan against Ludogorets will be played behind closed doors for fear of the coronaviruses.

While five Serie A games will be played behind closed doors this weekend, including Juventus' clash with Inter Milan, Udinese against Fiorentina, AC Milan against Genoa, SPAL's host for Parma and Sassuolo against Brescia.

Italy's trip to Dublin to play against Ireland in the Six Nations has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.