Coronavirus patient in California was not tested for days

A California coronavirus patient had to wait days to get tested due to restrictive federal criteria, including traveling to China or contacting someone who is known to be infected.
However, the patient tested positive and could be the first person infected through community outreach in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
C.D.C. Authorities said it was possible that the patient was exposed to a returning traveler and was infected. At the moment, however, the new case seems to be one in which the source of infection is unknown, suggesting that the virus may be spreading within the community.
After growing bipartisan criticism that the administration's response to the spread of the coronavirus had been slow, President Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. coordinate the government response, even though it repeatedly minimized the danger to the United States of a generalized internal outbreak.
"The risk to the American people remains very low," Trump said. "We have the best experts, really in the world, right here."
C.D.C. Officials were present at the press conference, but the possibility of a community-acquired coronavirus infection was not mentioned.
Doctors at the Davis Medical Center at the University of California considered the new pathogen to be a possible diagnosis when the patient first entered last week.
But the federal agency conducting the test did not administer the test until days later because the case did not meet the agency's strict test criteria, university officials said in a letter to the campus community Wednesday night.
The C.D.C. He has restricted the tests to patients who traveled to China recently or who know they had contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.
The C.D.C. Could not contact immediately for comment.
The patient was transferred to the medical center from another hospital in northern California with a suspicion of viral infection, and was already on a ventilator upon arrival, according to the letter from the university.
"Upon entering, our team asked public health officials if this case could be Covid-19," the letter said. The medical center requested tests from C.D.C. “Since the patient did not conform to the C.D.C. Existing criteria for Covid-19, a test was not administered immediately. U.C. Davis Health does not control the testing process. "
With the new patient, the total number of known coronavirus infections in the United States is 60, including 45 cases among Americans who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruiser, which was overwhelmed by the virus after being quarantined in Japan.
All these patients are isolated and receive treatment in hospitals.
So far, public health officials have been able to track all infections in the country until a recent trip abroad or a known patient, and identify sources of exposure.
"What immediately worries us all is that this person does not have direct contact with someone coming from an affected country," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
"That would suggest that there are other cases not detected out there, and we have already started a low-grade transmission."
Public health officials said the infected person was a resident of Solano County, California, but they have not disclosed any other information to protect the patient's privacy.
Check back for updates on this developing story.