Coronavirus patient in California was not tested for days

A California coronavirus patient had to wait days to get tested due to restrictive federal criteria, including traveling to China or contacting someone who is known to be infected.

However, the patient tested positive and could be the first person infected through community outreach in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

C.D.C. Authorities said it was possible that the patient was exposed to a returning traveler and was infected. At the moment, however, the new case seems to be one in which the source of infection is unknown, suggesting that the virus may be spreading within the community.