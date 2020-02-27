Coronavirus outbreak: all the latest updates | News

The Chinese National Health Commission on Friday reported at least 44 new deaths from coronavirus infection at the end of Thursday, leading to 2,788 the number of deaths across the country.

The agency also reported 327 new confirmed cases in the same period, compared to 433 on Wednesday, which raised the total number of infections to 78,824.

Most of the new deaths and infections reported were from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, the coronavirus is now spreading faster in Europe, the Middle East and other parts of the world than in China.

In the United States, public health officials were retracing the steps of a woman from Northern California on Thursday who is believed to be the first person in the United States to contract the highly contagious coronavirus without having traveled internationally, or having been in contact close with someone who has done it.

Friday, February 28

The United States grants exemption from sanctions for humanitarian trade to Iran

The United States granted a license on Thursday to allow certain humanitarian business transactions with the central bank sanctioned by Iran, a measure that, he said, was in line with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.

The newly created channel, which the US Department of the Treasury said went into operation on Thursday when it granted the license, would allow companies to send food, medicines and other critical supplies to Iran.

This occurs when Iran is dealing with an increasing number of coronavirus cases that have already killed at least two dozen people.

The risk of coronavirus for Americans is low, but it can change: US secretary of health. UU.

The risk for coronavirus Americans is low, but that could change, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Thursday.

"We have really been able to keep Americans at risk at this time so that Americans do not have to worry, but that can change and that is why it is important that we all prepare," said Azar at a White House Event with President Donald Trump.

