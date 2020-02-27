Coronavirus: Juventus vs Inter Milan between five Serie A matches to be played behind closed doors | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcbef84c05392b7a6ed1a844793bd9fd711% %MINIFYHTMLcbef84c05392b7a6ed1a844793bd9fd712%





Juventus and Inter Milan face off in a battle for the Serie A title with Lazio

%MINIFYHTMLcbef84c05392b7a6ed1a844793bd9fd713% %MINIFYHTMLcbef84c05392b7a6ed1a844793bd9fd714%

Five Serie A games, including the clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, will be played without fans due to the emergence of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLcbef84c05392b7a6ed1a844793bd9fd715% %MINIFYHTMLcbef84c05392b7a6ed1a844793bd9fd716%

The leaders of Serie A, Juve, had to meet Inter in third place of the Derby d & # 39; Italy in front of a crowd full of spectators, with fans ready to see the return of Antonio Conte to the Allianz Stadium while both parties continue to fight for Italian. title, but now it will be played behind closed doors.

The other matches to be played without fans present are Udinese vs. Fiorentina, AC Milan vs. Genoa, Parma vs. SPAL and Sassuolo vs. Brescia.

Italy has become the most affected country in Europe with more than 400 cases and 14 deaths, with 11 quarantined cities in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

The Inter Europa League game against Ludogorets will also be played behind closed doors due to fears of coronavirus.

Accessory Changes

Series A has been hit by the coronavirus

Verona vs. Cagliari and Torino vs. Parma, which were previously postponed, will now be played on Wednesday, March 11.

The dates reorganized for Inter vs. Sampdoria and Atalanta vs. Sassuolo, also previously postponed, have not yet been announced.

There have been more match changes throughout the league.

Torino vs Udinese will be played on Saturday, March 7 instead of Monday, March 9, while Lecce vs Milan will still be played on Monday, March 9, but will begin 15 minutes later than expected.

Brescia vs Genoa will be played on Saturday, March 14, advanced 24 hours, and Sassuolo vs Verona will be played on Sunday, March 15, going back 24 hours.