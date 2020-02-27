Coronavirus in California: C.D.C. Confirm possible case of community transmission

A person in California who was not exposed to anyone known to be infected with the coronavirus, and who had not traveled to countries where the virus circulates, tested positive for the infection.
It may be the first case of community outreach in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
"At this point, the patient's exposure is unknown," said C.D.C. statement said. "The case was detected through the United States public health system and picked up by cunning clinicians."
The case was announced shortly after President Trump concluded a press conference in which he said that aggressive public health containment measures and travel restrictions had successfully limited the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.
It increases the number of cases in the country to 60, including 45 cases among repatriated Americans from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was overwhelmed by the virus after docking in Japan.
So far, public health officials have been able to track all infections in the country until a recent trip abroad or a known patient, and identify sources of exposure.
Although C.D.C. Authorities said it was possible that the patient was exposed to a returning traveler who was infected, the new case appears to be of community spread, one in which the source of infection is unknown.
"What immediately worries us all is that this person does not have direct contact with someone coming from an affected country," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
"That would suggest that there are other cases not detected out there, and we have already started a low-grade transmission."
Public health officials said the infected person was a resident of Solano County, California, and was receiving medical care in Sacramento County, but they have not disclosed any other information to protect the patient's privacy.
Doctors in the patient community may want to expand the coronavirus screening tests among their patients to identify other infected people there, said Dr. Schaffner.
"Doctors are going to want to start evaluating everyone who has a fever and cough," he said. "They are going to want to do that and patients are going to want to do that."
At this time, however, the testing capacity is limited in the United States.
The C.D.C. developed a diagnostic test and distributed test kits to local health departments throughout the country.
But the kits were defective, and the agency must make new ones. Although a dozen states are able to analyze coronavirus infection, the C.D.C., a process that can take days, must still perform confirmatory tests.