Coronavirus in California: C.D.C. Confirm possible case of community transmission

A person in California who was not exposed to anyone known to be infected with the coronavirus, and who had not traveled to countries where the virus circulates, tested positive for the infection.

It may be the first case of community outreach in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

"At this point, the patient's exposure is unknown," said C.D.C. statement said. "The case was detected through the United States public health system and picked up by cunning clinicians."

The case was announced shortly after President Trump concluded a press conference in which he said that aggressive public health containment measures and travel restrictions had successfully limited the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.