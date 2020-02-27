Coronavirus fears Rock Wall Street; Netflix shares soar: Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – While Silicon Valley's actions suffered another day of heavy losses, Netflix's giant actions skyrocketed amid the belief that coronavirus fears may force Americans to stay in their homes and stay away from crowded theaters.

Starting at 8 a.m. PST, Netflix shares rose 2.5 percent or $ 9.67 per share. Overall, the market itself fell 900 points at one point after the opening bell and fell 729.11 points.

FAANG's other actions, the backbone of Wall Street for Silicon Valley, fell one more day, as coronavirus fears led the market to a general decline since 2008.

Facebook fell 2.5 percent or $ 5.13 per share. Amazon fell 3.68 percent or $ 72.82 per share. Apple also suffered a fall, falling 5.2 percent or $ 15.56 in mid-morning shares. Google (Alphabet) also dropped 3.42 percent or $ 47.48 per share.

The market was reacting to a day of stories about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States and around the world.

Health officials have confirmed that a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin was diagnosed in Solano County. An official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday afternoon. The patient is receiving medical attention at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, UC Davis.

Microsoft and Budweiser's manufacturer, InBev, became the last major companies to warn investors about the possible impact of the virus on their finances. Meanwhile, nations are taking increasingly drastic measures to try to contain the outbreak and fears about the possible spread in the United States are increasing.

Bond yields continued to fall in an additional signal that investors were changing money to lower risk assets. The 10-year Treasury yield fell further in record territory, to 1.25% from 1.31% on Wednesday night. Gold prices rose more.

American Airlines fell 8.5% as airlines continue to feel pain from interrupted travel plans and suspended routes. Delta Airlines, which is reducing flights to South Korea due to the outbreak in that nation, fell 4.5%.