Coronavirus: Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli will play in Oman Open | Golf news

Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari have been reinstated to the Oman Open after Gagli's tests for the coronavirus were negative.

The couple was removed on Wednesday for medical reasons amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus.

Gagli had shown flu-like symptoms and was tested for a coronavirus and isolated on his own. As a precaution, Molinari, who had been sharing a hotel room with Gagli but showed no signs of illness, was also isolated. However, Gagli's tests proved negative and the couple has now been reincorporated into the tournament.

A European Tour statement said: "Gagli exhibited flu-like symptoms and was evaluated by the medical team at the tournament site.

"In consultation with the Ministry of Health of Oman, and in line with the current guidelines of the World Health Organization, a coronavirus detection test (Covid-19) was subsequently performed and immediately isolated as a precaution.

"Gagli had been sharing a hotel room with Edoardo Molinari, who showed no signs of illness but, as an additional precaution, he also went into isolation in a separate room.

"On Thursday morning, the Oman Ministry of Health reported that the results of the Gagli tests were negative.

Lorenzo Gagli tested negative for coronavirus (Covid-19)

"Due to these exceptional circumstances, both Lorenzo and Edoardo will be reincorporated to the Oman Open as an addition to the field, which means that the size of the field will now be 146."

Keith Pelley, executive director of the European Tour, said: "This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all the guidance we are given on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be taken in the interest of the general public. .

"We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the absolute priority of the European Tour ". "

Earlier on Thursday, Molinari had written on Twitter: "For everyone who asks, I am absolutely fine.

"Without any symptoms, without fever, without a cold, nothing bad … just very boring and annoying. Hopefully this nightmare ends soon!"

Gagli had expressed his anger at the situation in the Italian newspaper. La nazione, qualifying his exclusion from the tournament as "an inexplicable decision,quot;.

He said: "Only the two of us have been excluded from the tournament, but I arrived in Muscat last Sunday and in recent days I have worked in the gym with dozens of other players."

"I ate with them and traveled by bus with them. If there was a risk of contagion, they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament."

The Italian authorities have established restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, with the Inter Europa League match of Milan at home with Ludogorets that will be played behind closed doors on Thursday, in the back of four Series matches That they were postponed last weekend.

The Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy, which was scheduled for March 7 in Dublin, has also been postponed.