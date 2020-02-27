Coronavirus, Democrats, Milwaukee: your Thursday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, a mass shooting in a brewery in Milwaukee, and the origins of deadly sectarian violence in New Delhi.
The coronavirus patient was not examined for days
A patient with California coronavirus He had to wait to get tested, despite the doctors' suggestions, because the case did not meet the strict federal test criteria.
The patient, who was positive, may be the first person infected without apparently traveling to countries that have had outbreaks or have been exposed to a known patient, federal health officials said.
How to prepare:
The Times is starting an email newsletter, with the latest coronavirus developments. sign up here.
Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Problem
The former vice president has a victory in South Carolina on Saturday to position him as the main moderate challenger for Bernie Sanders.
But even if Mr. Biden succeeds, his slim campaign organization in California and other states voting next week It would present a daunting challenge.
Super Tuesday contests determine a third of the delegates in the Democratic primary.
Another angle: The Times interviewed dozens of Democratic Party officials and found overwhelming opposition to nominating Mr. Sanders if he arrives at the national convention in July without a majority of delegates.
Perspective: Who should be the nominee? Our opinion columnists defend the six main candidates.
Gunman kills 5 at the Milwaukee brewery
A 51-year-old worker who still wears his uniform fatally shot five fellow Molson Coors on Wednesday before committing suicide, authorities said.
Around 1,000 people work in the extensive complex, known for decades as Miller Brewery.
Background: The shooting was the last of a series of attacks in US workplaces. UU. Twelve months ago, a fired employee killed five workers in a Chicago suburban factory. Last May in Virginia Beach, a municipal worker who quit his job was enraged and killed 12 people.
Quotable: "We shouldn't accept this, this is not the way things should be," said Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. "We should never feel comfortable facing these repeated tragedies throughout the United States."
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Escaping violence, in prison
Violence against women is rampant in Afghanistan, and there are few legal consequences for abusers. A prison in the city of Herat houses many women who felt that killing their husbands was the only way to escape an abusive marriage.
The facility is also managed and attended by women, and many inmates said that He felt freer in prison than at home.
This is what is happening most.
Roots of the Delhi riots: At least 25 people have died this week in some of the worst acts of religious violence in India in years. It started after a local Hindu politician told police to evict Muslim protesters or he and his men would.
The future of #MeToo: Those who drive the movement say they feel a boost after Harvey Weinstein's conviction. But they are dealing with how to go beyond individual accusations to change laws and policies.
Trump's campaign sues The Times: President Trump's reelection campaign He filed a lawsuit for a 2019 opinion article entitled "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo." It is the first time that Trump's political operation has sued an American media outlet since taking office.
Snapshot: Above, part of an advertisement in Popular Mechanics magazine in the 1930s. For more than a century, sightings of alligators in the sewers of New York have given an air of legitimacy to an entrenched urban myth. We trace the story.
Nightly Comedy: "Why is Mike Pence in charge?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "What is your plan to stop the virus, abstinence?"
What we are reading: This Vulture article on business speaks. "Molly Young puts everything I feel and believe in corporate jargon into simple but excellent words," says Pamela Paul, our book editor.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Do vegetarian chili in a pan: it thickens faster in a shallow pan.
Listens: Atlanta rapper Lil Baby talks about how he has remained discreet while earning more than 11 billion broadcasts for songs like "Woah."
Read: Jamie Oliver's "5 ingredients,quot; spice up our latest Tips, instructions and a list of the best sellers.
Smarter life: Moving is stressful. Here are some steps to configure your new space.
And now for the backstory in …
Cracks in the propaganda machine.
Li Yuan, our New World columnist, wrote this week about public dissent in China as people get increasingly frustrated with the government’s response to the coronavirus. Melina Delkic, from the Briefings team, asked about her column.
Tell us the origins of this violent reaction.
When Li Wenliang, the doctor who tried to warn China about the virus, died, I stayed up all night, and so did many, many Chinese.
As of that night, it seems to me that there has been a tug of war between the online population, the public, and the propaganda machine. The online revolt was something I had never seen before. I had never seen anything so unanimous: sad and angry people at the same time. People saw themselves in Dr. Li.
What changed?
There are more people willing to talk. Especially young people, they are really organizing. I was surprised to discover that so many people were so open that they laughed at how ridiculous the party was when trying to turn the great national disaster into something positive. A blog post was titled: "News coverage should stop turning a funeral into a wedding."
I took so many screenshots, because posts can disappear in a minute. Everyone takes many screenshots, and people discovered how to build an online archive of media articles, social media posts and videos off the Internet in China, because it is censored. They want Keep records of this collective memory. That feels unprecedented.
Is there still fear of censorship or punishment?
Everyone is afraid. I would say that it is very difficult not to live in fear in China.
Why doesn't messaging work this time?
I don't think there has been an event that has affected 1.4 billion people. Everyone has to at least stay at home, not go out, try to find masks. Many people have this question: "Why didn't we know this before, why didn't the government tell us before?"
The people are frustrated. They also read so many heartbreaking stories and watched so many videos and are really sad. The party came out like, "Oh, these medical workers are so brave, let's celebrate our unity." Many people say, "I don't want to do that now."
What will the Communist Party do now?
Since Dr. Li's death, censorship really improved. They are sending a very clear message: we do not want you to talk about the negative effects of this outbreak.
Eventually, the government will probably win, because it is too powerful. At the same time, I don't think we should underestimate the anger, frustration and resistance of the Chinese people, especially the young.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson, Eleanor Stanford and Chris Harcum provided the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about the coronavirus outbreak.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: something eaten by Pac-Man (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Members of the 2020 Times scholarship class come from 16 states, in addition to Egypt, Syria and Taiwan. Know them here.