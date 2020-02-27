Coronavirus cases are literally appearing out of nowhere, which is scary – BGR

%MINIFYHTML19d9f3f10e89c0a66144873107485c3711% %MINIFYHTML19d9f3f10e89c0a66144873107485c3712%

The outbreak of coronavirus has sent health groups around the world at full speed as they work to prevent the future spread of the virus and handle cases that have already been confirmed. Tracking each new case as it appears is important as it helps officials track how the virus spread from its original location.

Now, adding a new frightening wrinkle to the saga, a confirmed case of coronavirus outside Northern California is leaving the Centers for Disease Control baffled, as the individual has no connection to any other infected patient and has not traveled to No region where they have probably caught the virus.

As the Sacramento Bee reports, the patient had symptoms similar to those of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but it was not immediately clear that the individual was actually infected with the virus. After being questioned, the person did not appear to be at risk of contracting the virus, since he had avoided traveling and had no contact with anyone who knew he had the virus.

"The individual is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. "The individual did not have a known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual."

The transmission of the disease from person to person is a known feature of COVID-19, and the first evidence that it took place in the United States left Chicago several weeks ago. In that case, it is believed that a wife has infected her husband after returning from a trip to China. Both people were being isolated and treated, but the case was cut and dry. The woman had obviously been exposed to the coronavirus on her trip to China, where the outbreak originated and continues to spread.

Without knowing how the person was infected in Northern California, it is impossible for health officials to know how to proceed. Did the person come into contact with a person who also did not know he was infected with the disease? It is possible, even likely, but at this point, health workers cannot say for sure. The biggest problem is the probability that other people are walking through California at this time and have been exposed to the coronavirus without knowing it.

China remains the country most affected by the virus, but in recent days the number of new cases reported in other countries has begun to exceed those of China for the first time.

Image source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock