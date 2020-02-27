Coronavirus: a global pandemic? The | News

%MINIFYHTML88f9c2c117cd4508056624beece1ddcf11% %MINIFYHTML88f9c2c117cd4508056624beece1ddcf12%

Previous outbreaks of new viruses have been declared global pandemics, but so far the World Health Organization (WHO) has failed to do that for the coronavirus.

With infections that spread to more countries every day, the effects of the virus seem to be very close to meeting the definition of a pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML88f9c2c117cd4508056624beece1ddcf13% %MINIFYHTML88f9c2c117cd4508056624beece1ddcf14%

Some critics have suggested that WHO is acting too cautiously.

%MINIFYHTML88f9c2c117cd4508056624beece1ddcf15% %MINIFYHTML88f9c2c117cd4508056624beece1ddcf16%

Charlotte Bellis of Al Jazeera explains.