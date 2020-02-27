Connor Jessup's love for actor Miles Heizer makes him out as gay

Attitude Magazine / Taylor Miller

The actor of & # 39; Locke and Key & # 39; reveals in a new interview in the magazine that his love for the star of & # 39; 13 Reasons Why & # 39; is the reason he left the closet last year.

Up News Info –

Actor Connor Jessup came out as gay after finding love with "13 reasons why"star Miles Heizer.

The "Locke & Key"Star, 25, appeared in an Instagram post in June 2019 and, speaking with the LGBTQ + Attitude publication, explained that his new relationship with Miles, 25, was" one of the sparks "that drove him to Talk about your sexuality.

%MINIFYHTML11a835003e03409f44579fe2d1252fb111% %MINIFYHTML11a835003e03409f44579fe2d1252fb112%

"When you're happy, you want to be happy publicly, and it made me think about the whole construction of my life in a way that I had been avoiding," he explained. "It probably wouldn't have (come out) if that hadn't happened."

<br />

Connor said that before his relationship with Miles, he never looked for love, and added: "The excuse was always that he was busy working and there was never time to meet people, that's true to some extent, but I also think so. Fearful."

"There is still this phenomenon where you can go out like me, but in my daily life, I was not doing anything that made people think that I was gay. I was not in a relationship and I was not. It does not seem to be because I was ignoring that part of me. I stopped a moment. "

The "American Crime Story"Star sprouted," I had relationships, but nothing like the one I have now … This is the first time I'm in love. "