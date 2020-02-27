Congress has postponed a planned vote to reauthorize controversial surveillance programs. How Political reports, the Chamber's Judicial Committee intended to renew parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) before they expire on March 15. But the committee canceled a vote scheduled for today after learning that Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) would offer new amendments, which the Democrats feared would damage the possibilities of the bill in a vote throughout the House.

The bill would expand a handful of domestic surveillance rules, particularly Section 215 of the Patriot Act, which allows government agencies to demand confidential business records with a secret approval of the court. Section 215 expired at the end of 2019, but Congress extended it for a further three months in a financing bill, which led the debate to 2020.

Political and other means describe a sensitive negotiation process on reauthorization, complicated by political tensions. The resulting bill modifies the elements of the program to increase responsibility and limit surveillance powers. Among other things, it would expand the power of a "friend of the court,quot; who could challenge the government's arguments before the FISA court. And it would explicitly end a program that allowed the National Security Agency to demand call records from telephone companies, although the NSA said earlier that it has already abandoned that approach.

However, Lofgren described the bill as an "insignificant reform,quot; to Political. "The bill presented by the committee was not one that I thought was worth supporting," he said.

Its amendments were expected to further limit the collection of government data and add more scrutiny to FISA judicial approvals. The changes could have pleased civil liberties defenders who have been frustrated by the lack of meaningful reform. They could also have obtained the support of some Republicans who were once ambivalent to limit the Patriot Act, but since then they have echoed President Donald Trump's claims of an FBI conspiracy against him. An anonymous Democratic assistant, however, called the amendments a "poisonous pill,quot; that would sink the bill.

The NSA contractor, Edward Snowden, revealed the scope of NSA telephone surveillance, which involved collecting data on millions of Americans to combat foreign terrorist threats, in 2013. The revelations sparked public protests, an effort to Congress reform and several lawsuits, especially because the program was apparently unproductive. A recent report said that the effort of years revealed only two unique clues, only one of which led to an investigation. But reformers have only seen incremental results.

Now, the future of the latest bill is unclear. The committee could reschedule a vote and meet the deadline of March 15, either with the bill described above or with a direct reauthorization of the old rules. Lofgren also said he would soon offer his own alternative invoice. "We have the opportunity to reform the system," he said. The New York Times. "We should take that opportunity."