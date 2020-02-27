Commemorative merchandise of Kobe Bryant removed from eBay for policy violations

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

A representative explains that the auction site "made the decision to ban the sale of merchandise, images and cups" related to the NBA legend due to his tragic death.

Up News Info –

Merchandise of Kobe BryantThe Celebration of Life service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, was withdrawn from eBay for violating auction site policies.

Shirts, badges, programs and other items from the memorial event arrived at the auction site this week, on February 24, after Monday's event, with a shirt that sold for $ 2,025 (£ 1,567).

%MINIFYHTML9f75c3ed05c59dbdf1df7b87e3d7211711% %MINIFYHTML9f75c3ed05c59dbdf1df7b87e3d7211712%

However, since then, several lists have disappeared from eBay, and the site tells TMZ that they were removed due to a policy that prohibits sellers from taking advantage of "human tragedy or suffering."

In an email sent to a seller explaining his position, a site representative said: "Please note that, due to the sudden and tragic death of Kobe Bryant, eBay made the decision to ban the sale of related merchandise, images and cups. with its passage. "

However, the policy does not prevent the sale of other Kobe souvenirs, including autographs, t-shirts and photos, even though those items are in great demand after the death of the NBA star (National Basketball Association).

The athlete and his teenage daughter Gianna were among the nine victims of a helicopter accident last month, and the stars include Beyonce Knowles, Cristina Aguilera, Alicia KeysHe joined his wife Vanessa to pay their respects at the public meeting.