Colorado's primary polls have Bernie Sanders ahead, fighting for the second

Bernie Sanders has opened double-digit clues about the busy Democratic presidential camp in Colorado, according to two new polls this week: the first polls of the state’s primary voters to be published since last summer.

But the results suggest that the battle for 67 convention delegates at play in the primaries next Tuesday remains competitive. Voting is already underway.

The latest poll, published on Thursday by Magellan Strategies, found that Sanders, the US senator from Vermont, was supported by 27% of the 500 likely Democratic voters and unaffiliated voters surveyed on Monday and Tuesday.

Since the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points, the results reveal a close battle for second place: US Senator Elizabeth Warren surveyed 15% and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg received a 12% support, while former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg were tied at 11%.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar followed the 6% package, while former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer was 1.4% and US representative Tulsi Gabbard 0.6%.

13% of the survey participants said they were undecided and 2% refused to respond, which gave space to the eight main candidates to grow in the last five days of primary.

"Bernie is really the only one who can feel quite confident about next Tuesday," said Ryan Winger, director of data analysis at Magellan. "The most important question is, among that group of four that is fighting for second place, how do you shake all that? Everyone is close to the 15% viability threshold,quot; to win delegates.

Those 67 "committed,quot; delegates will be distributed according to the results at the state level and within the congressional districts.

In another poll published on Wednesday, Sanders led by a slightly higher margin, 14 percentage points, among the 471 likely Colorado primary voters surveyed. That survey was conducted online from Sunday to Tuesday by Data for Progress, a progressive public opinion research group.

Sanders got 34% support, and the relative positions of the other candidates were similar to those in the Magellan survey: Warren with 20%, Buttigieg and Bloomberg tied with 14%, Biden with 10% and Klobuchar with a 6% But that survey did not seem to allow respondents to indicate if they were undecided. Its margin of error was plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Magellan, a Republican survey firm based in Louisville, Colorado, says no client paid him to do the survey. The firm frequently polls Colorado voters about political races and public affairs and is well regarded by political observers.

This week's survey was conducted on landlines and cell phones by live interviewers, and Magellan says he "slightly pondered,quot; the results to reflect the electoral demographics of previous Democratic primary in the state.

The last Colorado survey was in August

Colorado is among the 15 states and territories with Super Tuesday contests, which makes it the most important day of the primary season, as Democrats select a candidate to assume President Donald Trump in November.

But there has been a shortage of public surveys in Colorado, so far.

Before Wednesday, the last Democratic primary poll here was published in August. That survey conducted by Emerson College found a tight three-way career, with Sanders with 26%, Biden with 25% and Warren with 20%. More than a dozen other candidates have since retired, and Bloomberg, a self-funded billionaire, entered the race at the end of November.

The roots of Sanders' support are clear in the results of the Magellan poll: he led with 29 percentage points among voters between 18 and 44, and with 21 points among those who describe themselves as very liberal. He also led among smaller samples of African-American and Latino voters.

Even among the moderates, their support (18%) was statistically linked to Buttigieg and Bloomberg (both with 17%).

Four years ago, Sanders won the Colorado caucuses, beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The state has returned to a presidential primary this year.

Sanders' support decreased with each age group in the Magellan sample, ranging from 55% among young people aged 18 to 34 to 15% between 65 and older. The last group favored Bloomberg (19%) and Biden (18%), although a similar portion remained undecided.

Warren also had good results among self-styled liberals and younger voters, although he followed Sanders by wide margins in those groups.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, did his best, joining Sanders with 25% support, in the age group of 45 to 54 years.

"It is clear that many people are sitting on their ballots," Winger said. "But really, the big question is … are they sitting on their ballots because they are waiting for the latest information they can get,quot; or are they not going to vote?

How voters evaluate candidates

The possibility of election of candidates in the November elections against Trump is a factor that both political experts and voters have vigorously debated.

When asked how candidates were evaluated, 57% of the participants in the Magellan survey said it was more important to nominate someone who can defeat Trump. That group was dominated by voters 45 years of age or older, moderate self-appointed women or registered as Democrats.

But 36% said they gave higher priority to finding a candidate who shared their personal values ​​and beliefs, based on the results. This factor received priority for 52% of voters under 45, a group that greatly favored Sanders or Warren.