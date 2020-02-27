COAI writes to DoT for the minimum price of rates from April – Latest news

New Delhi, the association of mobile operators, COAI, has suggested measures to facilitate the reduction of financial stress in the industry as a result of AGR payments, where it has requested the introduction of the minimum price for telecommunications tariffs as of April of this year.

TRAI has now started a consultation process on minimum prices. "Our proposal is that a minimum price should be paid immediately (for example, as of April 1, 2020)," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said in a letter to DoT Secretary Anshu Prakash.

For payments related to AGR, COAI seeks credit reimbursement due to government telecommunications companies through adjustments that can help companies comply with AGR payment.

%MINIFYHTMLa9bf9b2e4b8626efc2eecf546d8cb82c11% %MINIFYHTMLa9bf9b2e4b8626efc2eecf546d8cb82c12%

"The government must allow the compensation of GST credits that fall on the government. In addition, after the GST compensation, the payment of the balance of interest, penalties and interest on penalties will be allowed in a phased manner. It is requested that a moratorium be provided 3 years, since we expect it will take at least as much time to recover the health of the sector, followed by a 15-year payment period with a simple interest of 6 percent, "says the letter.

The amounts payable under the Supreme Court ruling, after a mutual discussion, can be frozen to avoid recurring claims of interest, fines and interest on fines.

Alternatively, the government may consider granting a loan equal to the amount of the AGR at an interest rate of 6 percent (as reported in the media) so that AGR's responsibility can be immediately canceled. The other proposals are reducing the license fee from 8% to 3% and the existing spectrum usage charges to 3% and 0.5-1% for upcoming auctions to recover only the administrative cost. Financial Bank guarantees should be reduced at least to a one-quarter license fee, COAI said.

The telecommunications industry has invested more than Rs 10.44 lakh crore in the creation of world-class mobile networks in the past 20 years and has committed to around Rs 3.68 lakh crore in spectrum through auctions since 2010.

However, revenues and profitability have declined significantly. The debt burden is well above Rs 7 lakh crore, and significant investment is still required in the future, he said.

