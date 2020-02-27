Clorox and Coca Cola among companies sued for plastic pollution by Berkeley Group – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML104bccda60102c694cadc7103745d7ed11% %MINIFYHTML104bccda60102c694cadc7103745d7ed12%

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A Berkeley-based environmental group filed a lawsuit on Wednesday at the San Mateo County Superior Court that aims to confront large corporations that pollute the world with plastic.

The demand from the Earth Island Institute may be the first of its kind to try to hold large companies accountable, such as The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Crystal Geyser Water Company and others, responsible for plastic pollution.

Earth Island Institute has filed the lawsuit on behalf of the projects it sponsors and on its own behalf. The objectives of the institute include protecting oceans, coasts and marine life.

Josh Floum, president of the institute's board of directors, said the projects sponsoring the institute are being hampered by giant multinational corporations.

"These street vendors of plastics knew that our nation's disposal and recycling capabilities would overflow, and their products would end up polluting our waterways," Floum said in a statement.

Floum said the lawsuit is aimed at preventing large companies from putting more non-recyclable plastics in the economy, ending deceptive labeling and forcing companies to clean up the mess they have caused.

He said that large plastic producers can afford to clean up the plastic mess because they are very profitable.

The disorder seems to be harming humans and wildlife.

A joint study by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute and the Monterey Bay Aquarium found that small marine animals ingest microplastics and introduce them into the food chain that feeds Californians.

The average person ingests about 5 grams of plastic each week, which is about the size of a credit card, according to the complaint. In addition, when plastics enter the ocean and separate, they release toxic chemicals that alter the chemical composition of the ocean, says the complaint.

The general advisor of the Earth Island Institute, Sumona Majumdar, said that these large corporations want people to believe that all the plastic produced is recycled.

"It's a disinformation campaign, similar to those used by Big Tobacco, Big Oil and Big Pharma," he said.

Neither The Clorox Company, based in Oakland, nor The Coca-Cola Company were immediately available for comment. Other companies mentioned as defendants in the lawsuit are Nestle USA, Mars, Danone North America, Mondelez International, Colgate-Palmolive Company and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Earth Island Institute is also seeking compensatory damages, legal fees and demand costs.

