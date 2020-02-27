CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8e4d2c08f3720730d572daabbe66b09111% %MINIFYHTML8e4d2c08f3720730d572daabbe66b09112%





Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Arsenal was eliminated from the Europa League after a surprising defeat in the Emirates, while Celtic was also eliminated after conceding two late goals in Celtic Park.

Manchester United arrived without problems to the last 16 after a great victory at home, while the Wolves also did it despite losing in Spain.

Michael Smith got a final of nine darts on his way to victory in the Premier League Darts in Dublin.

And Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken with Sky sports news about his future at Mercedes.