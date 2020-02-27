CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.
Arsenal was eliminated from the Europa League after a surprising defeat in the Emirates, while Celtic was also eliminated after conceding two late goals in Celtic Park.
Manchester United arrived without problems to the last 16 after a great victory at home, while the Wolves also did it despite losing in Spain.
Michael Smith got a final of nine darts on his way to victory in the Premier League Darts in Dublin.
And Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken with Sky sports news about his future at Mercedes.
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win £ 250k for free on Saturday. Tickets before 3:00 pm.