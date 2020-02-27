Christina Aguilera signed for the soundtrack of & # 39; Mulan & # 39;

Home Entertainment Christina Aguilera signed for the soundtrack of & # 39; Mulan &...

The singer of & # 39; Burlesque & # 39; announces in his residency program in Las Vegas that he has recorded a song for the next live Disney feature film.

Cristina Aguilera fans have a great reason to watch a new Disney movie "Mulan"- she has recorded a handful of songs for the soundtrack, including a reworked version of Read Salonga"Reflection".

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer made the big revelation during her Xperience residency program in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, February 26, 2020.

"This year, Mulan's live action is coming out, you have to go see her," he told fans. "I recorded a new Reflection and new material for the movie, so I've been working on that."

"Reflection" by Matthew Wilder and David Zippel was originally recorded by Filipino singer and actress Salonga for the soundtrack of the Disney animated film "Mulan," which was released in 1998.

