Chris Froome tested the coronavirus when the UAE tour was canceled | Cycling news





Chris Froome has just returned to the competition after an absence of eight months.

Chris Froome and sprinter Mark Cavendish are among the runners that are being tested for the coronavirus after the UAE Tour was canceled amid health fears on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML7631f57d7c395d780c9e824054e33a9711% %MINIFYHTML7631f57d7c395d780c9e824054e33a9712%

The final two stages of the race were to be held on Friday and Saturday, but the race was abandoned after two race staff members became ill.

All passengers and staff were confined to their rooms at the Crowne Royal Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Froome, who was using the race to make his long-awaited return from the injuries that threatened his career last June, tweeted the news that he was waiting for a test to detect the virus.

"It's a shame that #UAETour has been canceled, but public health must come first," wrote the Team Ineos pilot.

"We are all waiting for the tests and will remain in the hotel until further notice. I hope that those affected will recover quickly and there will be no more cases of #coronavirus."

The organizers have yet to make a formal announcement, but several teams confirmed that the race had been canceled.

It's a shame that the #UAETour It has been canceled but public health must come first. We are all waiting for the tests and will remain at the hotel until further notice. I hope that those affected recover quickly and there are no more cases. #coronavirus – Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) February 27, 2020

A tweet from the Jumbo-Visma team said: "We have noted the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the appearance of the coronavirus.

"We wish all the people involved the best, waiting for new developments."

Passengers and staff stay at the hotel during the seven-stage race, which began Sunday.

Britain's Adam Yates, who was traveling to Mitchelton-Scott, was in the leader's red shirt after Thursday's fifth stage at Jebel Hafeet.