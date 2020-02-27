Chris Brown confirms that he has finally surpassed Rihanna by doing this: the gesture is great news for his baby mom, Ammika Harris

Many were surprised by the fact that Chris Brown decided not to make a big public statement about Rihanna for his 32nd birthday.

Last week, the diva and the fashion mogul flew to Mexico with a large entourage where she was partying all night.

Rihanna's ex-boyfriend has a habit of hurrying on her Instagram posts to let her know that she is thinking about her on her birthday.

However, this year, he chose not to make any public gesture privately or publicly. According to Hollywood lifeChris will no longer be flirting with Rihanna, because he is focused on his baby, Ammika Harris, and his two children.

The person they know said: "Chris didn't contact Rihanna on her birthday because of the simple fact that the day is about her, it's that simple. Chris is really happy to do his thing and focuses on his children, Ammika (Harris) and his career right now. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now, and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They are living separate lives, and that’s what it is. "

The source continued explaining: "Chris did not approach Rihanna for his birthday, and that is fine. Chris did not feel obligated to do so, and Rihanna did not expect birthday wishes from him. If they are in the same room, they will be great and friendly each other, but they will not be in frequent contact and will not be in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is simply no longer the relationship and friendship they have. "

The friend concluded: “They both expect the other to be fine, but they both have a million other things in their own lives and in no way are they always thinking of each other. So are the things ".

Another source said that Chris thinks about the world of the model and added: “Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some time of inactivity, but it's always working on something behind the scenes. Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They also update often so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything related to Aeko. "

It seems that Chris is finally moving forward.



