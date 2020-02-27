China's wildlife trade ban is a big step, but it has loopholes, conservationists say

This week, China announced a permanent ban on wildlife trade and consumption that international conservationists considered an important step, but one with problematic gaps for the wildlife trade for medicinal purposes.

A wild animal market in Wuhan may have been the place where the Covid-19 outbreak began, and the pangolins, in particular, have proposed themselves as a possible host of the virus before people jumped.

China had already banned wildlife markets. Monday's action by a standing committee of the 13th National People's Congress went further. The decision on "Thoroughly ban illegal trade in wild animals, eliminate bad habits of wild animal consumption and protect the health and safety of people,quot; prohibits all trade and consumption of non-aquatic wild animals.

But, according to an analysis by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the decision does not prohibit the trade of fur, medicine or research. "This creates a potential vacuum for traffickers who can exploit non-food exemptions to sell or trade with wildlife," the group said in a statement.