China's rover discovers mysteries hidden beneath the surface of the other side of the Moon – BGR

China's ambitious mission on the other side of the Moon has already yielded surprising results. The landing module and its rover the size of a pint have transmitted some beautiful images of the less seen side of the Earth's little neighbor and have carried out a great deal of science since landing in early 2019.

Now, in the latest update of researchers working on the mission, a new article published in Scientific advances It reveals a lot of new information about the layers that form the surface of the Moon. The data, compiled by the Yutu 2 rover's ground penetration radar tools, show multiple distinct layers, each of which extends tens of feet to the Moon.

As the article explains, the exploratory vehicle readings suggest that the top layer of the lunar regolith, the pale and dusty ground that covers what we see of the Moon, extends approximately 39 feet deep. This is mostly loose land with the occasional rock thrown in good measure. The next layer, which extends another 40 feet deep, is composed of grains larger than the top layer, as well as a larger amount of larger stones and rocks.

The final layer detected by the radar extends at least another 50 feet on the Moon, is composed of a mixture of larger and finer grains of material. The maximum radar range ended in this layer, so we still don't know what's underneath.

In the not too distant future, humans will return to the Moon in person. There has been much talk about future lunar bases and more permanent or at least semi-permanent establishments on the surface of the Moon. Understanding what lies beneath the surface and what travelers could find if they needed to dig deep could be useful for future missions.

China's next mission to the Moon will be even more ambitious. The country plans to collect lunar surface samples using a robotic landing module that will collect material and eventually send it back to Earth, where anxious scientists will have the opportunity to study it closely.

Image source: CNSA