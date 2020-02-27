Chief of the Police Union: DeWayne Burlingham should be accused of threatening officers with a knife – Up News Info

– Minnesota's largest police union said Wednesday it wants to know why a man who threatened to kill Maple Grove agents with a large knife and was injured in the 2018 confrontation has not been charged.

The Law Enforcement Labor Services, which represent more than 6,300 police, correctional, dispatchers and firefighters in Minnesota, believe that DeWayne Burlingham should be taken to court.

Sean Gormley, executive director of the union, said in a statement that a man who threatens officers with a knife must face "legal repercussions."

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman announced at the end of 2018 that officers were justified in shooting Burlingham because all reasonable attempts to stop him did not work. Officers fired paralyzing guns, but they were not effective.

Freeman chose not to accuse Burlingham, after which Maple Grove police chief Eric Werner requested a new examination. Freeman then asked for an opinion from prosecutors in Isanti County, who came to the same conclusion.

Burlingham, who was 50 years old at the time, was treated in a hospital and released. No officer was injured.

