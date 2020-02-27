Home Entertainment Chicago West hugging a giant dog is a gift for all animal...

Chicago West hugging a giant dog is a gift for all animal lovers

If you want a new friend, say hello to a dog.

Wednesday afternoon Chicago West he found himself in a beautiful field of grass in southern California with his mother Kim Kardashian.

Maybe she was enjoying the sun. Maybe I was going to play on the nearby swings. What was on his agenda quickly changed when he met a very special dog.

In an Instagram photo shared on Kim's page, the two-year-old girl introduced herself to a four-legged animal. And let's say the images are perfect.

"My girl Chi loves puppies!" Kim captioned the photos that included her daughter hugging the pet that is twice as large as her size. Don't worry, the tongue out suggests that the puppy didn't care a bit.

"She's smart," Khloe Kardashian He wrote in the comments section. Jonathan Cheban And he added: "She likes that dog more than me." And model Rudy Bundini He summed up perfectly when he asked: "What have we done to deserve dogs in this world?"

The moment made us think of the most beautiful moments in Chicago on and off Instagram. Whether you're on vacation or walking with your siblings, keeping up with Chi has never been so much fun in our gallery below.

Instagram

Girl's best friend

Chicago West is not afraid of a four-legged dog, even if they are larger.

Chicago West

Instagram

Hairy friends

"My girl Chi loves puppies!" Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram by documenting your daughter's new friend.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

World traveler

Chicago West, West Psalm, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Older sister

Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Close up

Chicago is shaking these tones! "Chi Chi," his mother captioned the photo.

Chicago West, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Pick me up

Penelope gives her cousin a boost in this adorable photo. "explosion of the heart," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in IG.

Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Going!

Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable photo of his 1-year-old son in action, Kim wrote "My Chi Chi."

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Children, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Bahamas

"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned in the mother-daughter photo.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Children, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Kisses

Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot of their recent vacation!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Children, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Over there!

Chicago has an eye on something on the other side of the beach!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Children, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Sandy

Kim and Chicago make beach days the right way.

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Party time

Kris hugs Chi during the joint birthday party of North and Penelope in June 2019.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Girl time

Smile at the camera, ladies! Kim Kardashian share a candid picture of Chicago West Y True thompson together during Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Stay calm

Chicago West Y True thompson They are ready for summer when they pose for a fashion photo.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Hug him

Awww! Don't go too far or True thompson He will give you a bear hug.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby Gossip Sesh

Chicago leaves with her cousin True thompson.

Chicago West, birthday

Instagram

Birthday girl

Kim shared photos of Chicago's first birthday party, which had the theme "Alice in a Country."

Chicago West, birthday

Instagram

B-Day Buddies

How cute is Chi playing with Big Brother Saint?

Chicago West, Sophia Pippen

Instagram

Girl time

Baby Chicago West all smiles in early 2019 when he spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen & # 39; s daughter.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin love

Chicago joins cousin True thompson, Khloe Kardashianthe daughter of

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

Christmas card

The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style … obviously.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West, Saint & # 39; s Birthday

Twitter

Tarzan Meet Chicago

The western family celebrated Saint West & # 39; s birthday organizing a Tarzan themed party and it seemed like a total explosion.

Kanye West, Chicago West

Instagram

Loving daddy

Kim shared this photo on Instagram with the smiling emoji hug. It is love everywhere!

Chicago West, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, Mary Jo "MJ,quot; Shannon

Instagram

Generations

Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.

Khloe Kardashian, daughter, True Thompson, Chicago West, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn party

Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun … especially when she's dressed.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Kousins

The one-year-old girl had a lot of fun with some of her cousins ​​this fall and we want to participate in these parties as soon as possible.

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Pajamas time

Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner & # 39; s Are the girl and Chicago prettier with their matching pajamas?

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin & # 39;

My God, these two are so stinky precious.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Three friends

"The triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet complement to the three youngest members of the Kardashian family.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Bali Besties

Cousins ​​True and Chicago smiled while on vacation in Bali with their family.

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mommy and me

While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some kisses with her baby.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

I play in

"I understood this True," Kim shared on Instagram while her daughter was holding a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Brother-Sister Bond

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect photo.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

KoKo's birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet picture of Chicago and True cousins ​​looking absolutely adorable.

Saint West, Chicago West

ME!

Hug her!

"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this picture of Saint squeezing her little sister.

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Sweet Snapchat

"Say hello! Say hello, sweetie!" Kim told little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old daughter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Marcus Hyde / kimkardashianwest.com

Chi's first Easter

Kim published this beautiful photo of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 in her application.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram / Marcus Hyde

First family photo

"I don't think they really understand how difficult it is to take a good family picture. This was all we got before the three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned in this family Easter picture. Too cute!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Saint West

Instagram

Kisses cuties

Kim shared this sweet son photo Holy west planting a kiss on his little sister with the legend: "He loves her very much."

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, baby, 2 months

Instagram

Pretty pink

"Good morning girl," Kim wrote with this picture of Chicago dressed in pink.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Snapchat

Baby's first selfie

Kim Kardashian He shared his first photo with Baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."

Chicago West, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, YouTube

Youtube

Chicago Debut!

Fans first saw baby Chicago in video aunt Kylie Jenner published announcing her birth and Travis scottthe daughter of Stormi Webster.

keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!

