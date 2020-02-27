Chicago West hugging a giant dog is a gift for all animal lovers

If you want a new friend, say hello to a dog.

Wednesday afternoon Chicago West he found himself in a beautiful field of grass in southern California with his mother Kim Kardashian.

Maybe she was enjoying the sun. Maybe I was going to play on the nearby swings. What was on his agenda quickly changed when he met a very special dog.

In an Instagram photo shared on Kim's page, the two-year-old girl introduced herself to a four-legged animal. And let's say the images are perfect.

"My girl Chi loves puppies!" Kim captioned the photos that included her daughter hugging the pet that is twice as large as her size. Don't worry, the tongue out suggests that the puppy didn't care a bit.

"She's smart," Khloe Kardashian He wrote in the comments section. Jonathan Cheban And he added: "She likes that dog more than me." And model Rudy Bundini He summed up perfectly when he asked: "What have we done to deserve dogs in this world?"