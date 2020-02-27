Chicago West hugging a giant dog is a gift for all animal lovers

If you want a new friend, say hello to a dog.
Wednesday afternoon Chicago West he found himself in a beautiful field of grass in southern California with his mother Kim Kardashian.
Maybe she was enjoying the sun. Maybe I was going to play on the nearby swings. What was on his agenda quickly changed when he met a very special dog.
In an Instagram photo shared on Kim's page, the two-year-old girl introduced herself to a four-legged animal. And let's say the images are perfect.
"My girl Chi loves puppies!" Kim captioned the photos that included her daughter hugging the pet that is twice as large as her size. Don't worry, the tongue out suggests that the puppy didn't care a bit.
"She's smart," Khloe Kardashian He wrote in the comments section. Jonathan Cheban And he added: "She likes that dog more than me." And model Rudy Bundini He summed up perfectly when he asked: "What have we done to deserve dogs in this world?"
The moment made us think of the most beautiful moments in Chicago on and off Instagram. Whether you're on vacation or walking with your siblings, keeping up with Chi has never been so much fun in our gallery below.
Girl's best friend
Chicago West is not afraid of a four-legged dog, even if they are larger.
Hairy friends
"My girl Chi loves puppies!" Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram by documenting your daughter's new friend.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
World traveler
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Older sister
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Close up
Chicago is shaking these tones! "Chi Chi," his mother captioned the photo.
Pick me up
Penelope gives her cousin a boost in this adorable photo. "explosion of the heart," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in IG.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Going!
Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable photo of his 1-year-old son in action, Kim wrote "My Chi Chi."
Bahamas
"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned in the mother-daughter photo.
Kisses
Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot of their recent vacation!
Over there!
Chicago has an eye on something on the other side of the beach!
Sandy
Kim and Chicago make beach days the right way.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party time
Kris hugs Chi during the joint birthday party of North and Penelope in June 2019.
Girl time
Smile at the camera, ladies! Kim Kardashian share a candid picture of Chicago West Y True thompson together during Memorial Day weekend.
Stay calm
Chicago West Y True thompson They are ready for summer when they pose for a fashion photo.
Hug him
Awww! Don't go too far or True thompson He will give you a bear hug.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Gossip Sesh
Chicago leaves with her cousin True thompson.
Birthday girl
Kim shared photos of Chicago's first birthday party, which had the theme "Alice in a Country."
B-Day Buddies
How cute is Chi playing with Big Brother Saint?
Girl time
Baby Chicago West all smiles in early 2019 when he spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen & # 39; s daughter.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin love
Chicago joins cousin True thompson, Khloe Kardashianthe daughter of
Christmas card
The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style … obviously.
Tarzan Meet Chicago
The western family celebrated Saint West & # 39; s birthday organizing a Tarzan themed party and it seemed like a total explosion.
Loving daddy
Kim shared this photo on Instagram with the smiling emoji hug. It is love everywhere!
Generations
Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.
Unicorn party
Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun … especially when she's dressed.
Kousins
The one-year-old girl had a lot of fun with some of her cousins this fall and we want to participate in these parties as soon as possible.
Pajamas time
Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner & # 39; s Are the girl and Chicago prettier with their matching pajamas?
Cheesin & # 39;
My God, these two are so stinky precious.
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Three friends
"The triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet complement to the three youngest members of the Kardashian family.
Bali Besties
Cousins True and Chicago smiled while on vacation in Bali with their family.
Mommy and me
While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some kisses with her baby.
I play in
"I understood this True," Kim shared on Instagram while her daughter was holding a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Brother-Sister Bond
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect photo.
KoKo's birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet picture of Chicago and True cousins looking absolutely adorable.
ME!
Hug her!
"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this picture of Saint squeezing her little sister.
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Sweet Snapchat
"Say hello! Say hello, sweetie!" Kim told little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old daughter.
Marcus Hyde / kimkardashianwest.com
Chi's first Easter
Kim published this beautiful photo of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 in her application.
Instagram / Marcus Hyde
First family photo
"I don't think they really understand how difficult it is to take a good family picture. This was all we got before the three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned in this family Easter picture. Too cute!
Kisses cuties
Kim shared this sweet son photo Holy west planting a kiss on his little sister with the legend: "He loves her very much."
Pretty pink
"Good morning girl," Kim wrote with this picture of Chicago dressed in pink.
Snapchat
Baby's first selfie
Kim Kardashian He shared his first photo with Baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."
Youtube
Chicago Debut!
Fans first saw baby Chicago in video aunt Kylie Jenner published announcing her birth and Travis scottthe daughter of Stormi Webster.
