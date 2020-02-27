Chelsea Handler celebrates birthday skiing without pants while standing tall

Instagram

Although she doesn't wear pants while hitting the slopes, the comedian keeps her body warm with a striped orange ski jacket, a taupe helmet and purple glasses.

Chelsea Handler She went crazy to celebrate her 45th birthday. Instead of partying and cakes, the comedian decided to mark her milestone by skiing a mountain without pants while enjoying marijuana and margarita.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Chelsea was deftly hitting the slopes in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada in underwear. His hands were full with a pot of marijuana in one and a glass of margarita in the other. Although he did not wear any attire to protect the lower part of his body from the cold, he kept his body warm with a striped orange ski jacket, a gray helmet and purple glasses.

Other images in the publication showed the "Chelsea lately"alum posing with a wide smile, still half-naked in one and covered with a white robe in two others". Skiing at 45 with my margarita, my marijuana and my mountain! "He captioned the post and added a couple of hashtags that read," Who needs pants "and" Birthday suit. "

In another birthday post, he posted images of her showing her cupcake with an articulation on top. "It's my birthday week and I can get a cupcake if I want," he wrote under the post.

Chelsea has never hidden its passion for marijuana. Last year, he invested in the Civilized cannabis lifestyle company after appearing in dozens of his event. "Cannabis has made a difference in my life, in the lives of my friends and people who have been reintroduced into it. Working with Civilized, I have seen how passionate they are about breaking obsolete cannabis stereotypes while keeping people entertained, and it has been a true inspiration, "he said in a statement. "It's more than just a media company, it's a movement. And one of which I'm proud to be a part."