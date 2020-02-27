Check out the best items from the very strange sale of David Ortiz's goods

%MINIFYHTMLb5b479d106134144001dd26481a1ace211% %MINIFYHTMLb5b479d106134144001dd26481a1ace212%

Stars, they are like us!

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will make a sale of goods at his former property in Weston, Massachusetts, on Friday. While I am sure that many people can relate to the desire to order (although I am not sure that most people have a Fenway-themed basement to store their trash), some of the items for sale are definitely a bit strangers.

Do you have some interesting articles that fans would love to see, such as old t-shirts, signed photos and other diverse memories? Yes. However, that is not what this article is about.

Here is a look at the strangest things for sale on the Ortiz estate.

Barrels of fun

First, this beautiful barrel cabinet.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/fe/b0/ortiz-barrel-cabinet_1hus73vauw04u1afghps862izx.jpg?t=-2086880952,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



A bit peculiar for a mansion in the richest city in Massachusetts, but it is certainly not the strangest thing here because …

So is! There is also a barrel chest! You just have to buy the pair.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8d/96/ortiz-barrel-chest_rz3tvqkbao2e15qfydbrj4wpz.jpg?t=-2086706528,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Having two definitely makes it weirder. One is a fun accent piece. Two is … do you have a deal in the barrel store? Are you running a salon? No idea.

Drink everything

Numbered wine charms, perfect for your glass of crispy Zinfandellsbury. With some rattle charms also for Christmas.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/84/bd/ortiz-wine-charms_c4j7iaut6ma71e8634ry5diwz.jpg?t=-2085828368,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Do you think Big Daddy put three and four in his glass? Fun to speculate!

They see me rolling & # 39;

Ortiz also has a custom Red Sox hoverboard that has seen some rides.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6d/e0/ortiz-hoverboard_1sj6sgd2fkozk1jt6mncy608u6.jpg?t=-2085710080,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There is no way he would use this in Boston, because those irregular and mountainous sidewalks would break his neck. Maybe he just rolled around the house?

Cake taahpahs

This is something that not even my grandmother would learn.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b7/5b/ortiz-wedding-topper_qptdufscultv1r47nr8ii6wq7.jpg?t=-2085539048,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It doesn't seem used, and doesn't exactly scream "baseball player,quot;, so its assumption is as good as mine. But it's fun to say "birthday cake,quot; with a Boston accent. Try it.

Fenway Franks

Some of these items, although strange, are a bargain. Pretty nice charcoal grill, never used.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1d/a3/ortiz-grill_ntv300zwqxsn15kz2cqsrn35s.jpg?t=-2085321592,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It has an elegant grill in the back, so I like to imagine that someone who is not near it bought this as a gift and politely put it away. Considered daddy.

Slide, slide

It's hard to know if Pedro Martínez's slides are worn out or not, since they come with the box.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/31/64/ortiz-slides_oahamiphb6ou1urth9q44rm3k.jpg?t=-2083371432,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



I'm sure it was a gift for the team, but it's great or very strange to walk with your best friend's custom shoes. You can decide for yourself.

Spiderbelt, Spiderbelt

Nothing rhymes with Spiderbelt (that makes sense).

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/42/ff/ortiz-spiderman_hyrzz2dq81ta18l1qa5gqwbdx.jpg?t=-2083270464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



We will have to assume that this belongs to one of his children, but he should definitely have used it during the games.

Just a great frog

This frog literally rocks. Look at this boy.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/41/ba/ortiz-frog_b58u2s7nie491mitnap25nkuy.jpg?t=-2083330528,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Obviously it will be a hot item in the sale of goods.

Bookcase

Nothing remarkable here, except that I really hope that Big Papi has read "Under the Tuscan sun,quot;, "Confessions of a shopping addict,quot; and "New moon,quot;.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a9/1d/ortiz-bookcase_diicfg8y5nrp151z1m5llsc36.jpg?t=-2083351496,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



This 2002 printer

Many questions here.

Do you still make ink for these? Why did Ortiz not buy a new printer after 2002 when everyone goes through at least one printer every five years? How does a 2002 printer work? Does it print in color, but does it only come with a black ink cartridge?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ab/e5/ortiz-printer_13s85l2u6rzti1w5ix3f24ip3b.jpg?t=-2083247368,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Snarl

Finally, we have some lovely dishes in the form of pigs.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e7/86/ortiz-pig-dish_1aye9xu2isu7n1kaq2m4tqc6z2.jpg?t=-2083307432,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



I'm not sure what foods you would serve in these, but anything that the pig feels too much in the nose or disrespectful.