Chase Young explains why he is right not to exercise in NFL Combine

Chase Young is not looking for a gold medal at the Olympic Underwear Games, also known as the NFL Combine.

Young, the best overall prospect in the NFL 2020 Draft, is also the best versatile athlete in the class. But in line with the way he became a dominant elite runner in Ohio State, it's about being the best soccer player, not showing off as the best monster show.

"My team and I decided that, because on the first day of the (training) camp when I enter the field, I want to be the best player I can be," Young told reporters about his decision not to train. NFL evaluators in Indianapolis on Saturday. "I don't want to waste time being a combined athlete."

For those who expect Young to run the 40-yard race during Ohio State's professional day on March 25, they are also out of luck. Young will only conduct mock positions related to him playing as a defensive linebacker or outside linebacker, and not with any of the speed or agility drills parallel to the Combine's main events.

The NFL that decided to take Combine trainings at the time of the largest audience has not suddenly made more prospects want to jump through the mandatory hoops for our off-season entertainment. In an era in which draft aspirants withdraw from the endless season games to protect their future, in an era of advanced non-stop training, it is natural to extend that to the Combine.

Young does not need to do anything in the pre-draft process to prove to anyone in the NFL what he already knows: it is a disruptive force of nature that can change the fortunes of an entire defense.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said. "I think I showed it on my tape."

And something else. Young has provided much more conclusive video evidence, only not in the Combine. He continues to build on his legend with his real training with Gibson Performance Training in his home state of Maryland, not far from where he could be playing with the Redskins, which have the general selection number 2.

The NFL wants guys like Young to help turn the Combine into a game-like event. Good for him for not pleasing.

We will simply settle for watching Young break quarterbacks and ball carriers for many years, very soon.