Chase Winovich told his & # 39; dad & # 39; Tom Brady who & # 39; is not allowed to leave & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486511% %MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486512%
February 27, 2020 | 9:18 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486513%%MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486514%
In case Julian Edelman's tweet wasn't convincing enough, rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich turned to Instagram to beg Tom Brady to keep the Patriots.
%MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486515% %MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486516%
"Stay or not stay …", said the caption in the Winovich publication, a photo of the two Michigan alumni walking side by side after a preseason game against the Titans.
Winovich added hashtags to extend his point: "#pleaseDad,quot;, "#NotAllowedtoLeave,quot; and "#goat,quot;.
Teammates intervened in the comments section:
"Lol," wrote bettor Jake Bailey.
Cornerback Joejuan Williams simply agreed with Winovich: "Facts."
%MINIFYHTML1942961fbc5e040bc8589bbea640486517%