Chase Winovich told his & # 39; dad & # 39; Tom Brady who & # 39; is not allowed to leave & # 39;

In case Julian Edelman's tweet wasn't convincing enough, rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich turned to Instagram to beg Tom Brady to keep the Patriots.

"Stay or not stay …", said the caption in the Winovich publication, a photo of the two Michigan alumni walking side by side after a preseason game against the Titans.

Winovich added hashtags to extend his point: "#pleaseDad,quot;, "#NotAllowedtoLeave,quot; and "#goat,quot;.

Teammates intervened in the comments section:

"Lol," wrote bettor Jake Bailey.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams simply agreed with Winovich: "Facts."