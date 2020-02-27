Championship ready to take the transfer deadline online with the Premier League Soccer News







Championship clubs are expected to vote in favor of meeting the deadline for the transfer window of the Premier League.

The 24 second-level clubs will vote at an EFL meeting on Thursday on whether the deadline should be delayed until the end of August, despite the fact that the season has already begun.

The Premier League voted to return the closing date of the window to August 31 earlier this year, which is already in line with League One and Two.

