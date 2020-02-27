Championship clubs agree on the transfer deadline of September 1 | Soccer news







The championship clubs have agreed in principle to modify the deadline of the summer transfer window to the traditional closing date at the end of August.

The deadline for the 2020 Summer Transfer Window will close at 5pm on September 1, since August 31 is a bank holiday.

In due course, a process will be carried out to formally adopt the change in the EFL Regulations, aligning the Championship Clubs with the current position of League One and League Two.

