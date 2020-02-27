Chad Johnson shares his story after arrest for domestic abuse

On Wednesday, Chad Johnson, 32. Bachelorette party Fox News learned that alum, accused of domestic violence and theft, went to his Instagram account to share his version of the story. The reality star shared a video in which he explained what happened to his girlfriend, Annalize Mishler, from his perspective.

Chad said on his social media channel that he and his girlfriend separated and that it was a devastating loss for him. To cope with his feeling of loss and pain, Chad began to drink a lot, even though he has fought against alcoholism in the past.

The reality star shared that it has been a persistent problem throughout his life, and that he "does not act well,quot; after drinking. Johnson said he had a few drinks and went to talk to her in his apartment. They live in the same building but in a different apartment.

Subsequently, they managed to solve things, however, she discovered that he had downloaded a dating application on her phone and began receiving messages in front of her. Also, it didn't help that Annalize discovered that she had been drinking again.

They started arguing again, and then, when he went there the next day to try to solve things with her, it was already too late. When he went to her apartment, they started talking again, except that this time, she started recording her interaction, which she didn't like at all.

The reality star says he made a "stupid decision," grabbed his phone and then threw it out. When a neighbor heard what was happening, they phoned the police and then was arrested. He was accused of robbery because he threw his phone, which technically counted as a robbery.

Johnson stated that the incident, although stupid of him, was not really domestic abuse; He had just been accused of domestic disturbances and robbery because he made noise when talking to her and threw her phone.

Ad

The reality star went on to say that he was very sure that the charges would be dropped because there really was no violence. TMZ reported earlier this week that Johnson was arrested Monday for the aforementioned incident. She also claimed that he made a hole in the wall.



Post views:

0 0