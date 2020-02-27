Celtic 1 – 3 FC Cop & # 39; hagen

FC Copenhagen took advantage of some terrible Celtic defensive errors to get a surprising 3-1 victory at Celtic Park and send the Scottish champions to the European League 4-2 together.

Tom Rogic hit the post as Celtic had much of the best of the first half, but Copenhagen took the lead after 51 minutes when Michael Santos took advantage of a mistake by Jozo Simunovic.

Odsonne Edouard's penalty leveled the scores with nine minutes to go, after referee Artur Dias awarded the first decision by VAR in Scotland after Ragnar Sigurdsson handball.

It seemed that the tie was scheduled for overtime, but a poorer defense allowed Pep Biel and Dame N & # 39; Doye to score twice in the final minutes to send Celtic in the final 32nd stage for the third consecutive season.

The Rangers will now be the only Scottish representatives in the draw on Friday's last 16, but after leading their qualifying group for the first time and beating Lazio at home and away, this was an unusually meek Celtic performance.

Image:

Michael Santos of Copenhagen celebrates after scoring to put the 1-0



How Celtic faded out of color

Without the suspended Ryan Christie and the injured Olivier Ntcham, Neil Lennon's side sometimes lacked cunning and composure, with Edouard unusually moody. Defensively, they were sometimes chaotic when the passes deviated from the great pressure of Copenhagen, with Simunovic, in particular, showing nerves that often raised fear of the stands during the second half.

Image:

Santos scores the opening match of Copenhagen



The first leg had been a strange affair, with Celtic completely dominant from the start before Copenhagen responded in the second half. The Danish impulse seemed to have flown with them over the North Sea when they began to shine, quickly closing attempts on the side of the house to reach an agreement.

However, it was Celtic who had two glorious opportunities to take the lead in the first 20 minutes. James Forrest could not connect with Mohamed Elyounoussi's cross to the back post when it seemed easier to score; then Elyounoussi, in his second outing since the final of the League Cup, shot from 15 yards after a poor clearance fell at his feet.

Rogic came even closer after half an hour, when Karl-Johan Johnsson tilted his head on the pole and behind. Copenhagen had an opportunity of its own since the N & # 39; Doye unmarked in some way could not connect with a corner, when a touch would have found the Fraser Forster network.

Both teams were quick at halftime, but Johnsson was the busiest goalie, touching Edouard's shot for a corner. The Swedish goalkeeper almost gave Celtic a goal, spilling while trying to pick up Edouard's volley; Forrest kept the ball alive, but no one was alert to put it on the empty net. Edouard went straight to Johnsson with the whistle, since Celtic finished half hard, but one could feel the razor's edge.

The ball was in the Copenhagen net four minutes after the restart, but Callum McGregor's final clean was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper. While Celtic Park was growling in frustration, visitors pounced, largely thanks to a defensive howler from Simunovic. His attempted pass was unfortunately short, allowing Santos to cross, and when Christopher Jullien slipped while trying to clear, Santos swept the loose ball past Forster.

Image:

Celtic manager Neil Lennon seems downcast in the band line



Celtic now needed to score to force overtime, but the goal had given Copenhagen confidence, while Simunovic seemed scared every time the ball came in his direction. Celtic was struggling to climb the pitch and suddenly seemed devoid of ideas, which led Lennon to move to third place with Leigh Griffiths joining Edouard in front.

The Scottish striker was immediately in the middle of the action; When the ball hit the Copenhagen area, Rogic's shot was blocked and Griffiths hit the rebound against Johnsson's face.

Copenhagen was still a threat at the break, and Santos dragged a shot that could have ended the draw. The drama increased to 80 minutes, when Celtic received a penalty through VAR, after Sigurdsson inexplicably handled the center of Edouard. The Frenchman stepped forward and threw the ball home for his 27th goal of the season.

Image:

Odsonne Edouard celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot to put the 1-1



Extra time was approaching, but Copenhagen regained the lead in the draw with a second goal as a visitor six minutes from the end, after Rogic lost possession. The ball was worked for Pep Biel in acres of space on the right edge of the box, and he slid it under Forster to cause wild celebrations in the distance support.

Image:

Kristoffer Ajer reacts after Celtic conceded the second goal



The atmosphere had been absorbed by Celtic Park, and N & # 39; Doye accumulated the agony with a third goal at 88 minutes after a more dire defense, this time by Kristoffer Ajer.

After such a promising campaign, this was a loose way for Celtic to leave Europe.

Lennon asks for departure, but does not point his finger

















1:58



Neil Lennon was bitterly disappointed after Celtic collapsed from the Europa League



Neil Lennon admitted that Celtic had "let down,quot;, but refused to criticize Jozo Simunovic, guilty of a lazy pass, or any of his players.

"I'm not going to throw anyone under a bus. We win as a team and we lose as a team," Lennon said after Celtic's first defeat in 2020.

"They are a really talented group of players, but we have been disappointed."

"I have not talked to Jozo. I have a duty to take care of him, he has returned from a long-term injury and has been absolutely fantastic."

"Yes, he made a mistake and then we recovered. He didn't make a mistake for a second goal. If I need to pick him up, I will. That is my job. It was great for me. He made a mistake, he raised his hands and we moved on.

"These players have been absolutely brilliant for me, I'm not going to sit here and criticize them for mistakes. They deserved better tonight and they didn't understand. Sometimes football is cruel."

"But when you make individual mistakes, you encourage the opposition. They know they've been a bit disappointed. We've had a good race in the Europa League and I'm disappointed that it's over."

Opta statistics

Celtic did not win in their last five European games against Danish opponents (D2 L3).

FC Copenhagen scored three times away from home in a European (unclassified) match for the first time since December 2009 (3-0 against Sparta Prague).

Celtic won three European games without a victory (D1 L2), after winning six of the previous seven, including qualifiers (D1).

Odsonne Edouard has participated directly in five Europa League goals this season (3 goals and 2 assists), more than any other Celtic player.

FC Copenhagen scored with three shots on goal in this game, all in the second half.

FC Copenhagen scored with their first attempt at the target of the game through substitute Michael Santos.

Whats Next?

The Celtic must quickly return to focus on national cutlery as its commitment to the Scottish Cup continues Sunday with a quarter-final clash against St Johnstone. His Scottish Premier League campaign continues in Livingston on Wednesday, March 4.