CAS will arbitrate AMA-RUSADA hearing amid doping ban in Russia | Athletics News





Russia received a four-year ban on major sporting events in December

The Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) will conduct an arbitration procedure between the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

%MINIFYHTML41f3ef83d8db96d155e91b76948668f911% %MINIFYHTML41f3ef83d8db96d155e91b76948668f912%

It comes after WADA made the decision in December to ban Russia from all major sporting events for four years.

The anti-doping agency discovered that Russian authorities had altered laboratory data, including the sowing of false tests and the elimination of files linked to positive doping tests.

Only Russian athletes who can prove they are not drug cheats can compete in sporting events in the next four years, and must do so under a neutral flag.

The Russian flag will not be raised in events such as the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

WADA initiated the CAS hearing, which is expected to be held in May at the earliest and will not take place in public.

Russia's current ban is the last episode of its doping scandal. In 2015, an AMA report found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

More than 100 athletes were prevented from competing in the Rio Olympics in 2016, while Russia was banned from competing in the 2016 Paralympic Games and the 2018 Winter Olympics.