Canada will no longer pay for the safety of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

SplashNews.com
Meghan markle Y Prince HarrySecurity details will no longer be funded by the Canadian government.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to abandon their roles as official members of the royal family, they begin to feel the impact of their departure. According to the Office of the Minister of Public Security of Canada, the security offered to Meghan, Harry and their son Archie harrison "It will cease in the coming weeks according to its change of state."
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who chose to relocate to Canada part-time presented to our government a set of unique and unprecedented circumstances. The RCMP has been involved with officials in the United Kingdom from the outset regarding security considerations." . As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as internationally protected persons, Canada is required to provide security assistance as necessary, "the office explains." At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the The Duke and Duchess arrived in Canada intermittently since November 2019. "However, his responsibility to the family of three will come to an end when the Sussex officially leave at the end of March.
According to the United Nations, Meghan, Harry and Archie will no longer be considered internationally protected as they are revoking their status as diplomats.
As Canada is no longer in charge of the bill, the responsibility will fall on the couple or the Royal Family. On their Sussex Royal website, the couple stated: "It is agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son. This is based on the public profile of the Duke by virtue of being born in The Royal Family, its military service, the independent profile of the duchess and the shared level of threat and risk documented specifically in recent years. "
However, that was the scope of the information offered, for privacy reasons.
As the end of March approaches, the Duke and Duchess are really abandoning all formalities. This week, while attending an event for his ecological company Travalyst, the duke asked people to simply call him "Harry." And while it was more mandatory than the choice, the couple stopped using "royal,quot; in relation to their brand.
It is the beginning of a new era for the family.
