Canada will no longer pay for the safety of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan markle Y Prince HarrySecurity details will no longer be funded by the Canadian government.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to abandon their roles as official members of the royal family, they begin to feel the impact of their departure. According to the Office of the Minister of Public Security of Canada, the security offered to Meghan, Harry and their son Archie harrison "It will cease in the coming weeks according to its change of state."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who chose to relocate to Canada part-time presented to our government a set of unique and unprecedented circumstances. The RCMP has been involved with officials in the United Kingdom from the outset regarding security considerations." . As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as internationally protected persons, Canada is required to provide security assistance as necessary, "the office explains." At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the The Duke and Duchess arrived in Canada intermittently since November 2019. "However, his responsibility to the family of three will come to an end when the Sussex officially leave at the end of March.