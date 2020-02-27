California reports first case of community-acquired coronavirus, schools work to educate families – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc084b6ef2a6def7331b5783ae5ce10b611% %MINIFYHTMLc084b6ef2a6def7331b5783ae5ce10b612%

– An assistant professor at the University of California at Davis posted on Twitter on Wednesday about a confirmed case of coronavirus that appeared to be acquired by the community, the first in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the patient as a resident of Solano County who was now hospitalized in Sacramento for treatment. The CDC said the person was not traveling and was not knowingly exposed to any infected person.

"We only have this confirmed case of community transmission, but it suggests we don't know where it came from, so the person who exposed them probably exposed others," said Dr. Dean Blumberg of UC Davis Health. "So there are probably other cases in the community that we don't know."

RELATED: Korean air flight attendant working LAX flights diagnosed with coronavirus

That test was performed on Sunday and it took several days for the patient to recover the results, since the only place to get tested is in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The CDC distributed test kits to all local health departments," a CDC spokesman said. "There was a problem with that kit, so we are still waiting for new kits to be distributed."

In California, 200 tests have been performed, 24 in Los Angeles County.

"It's very frustrating that we don't have a test for this right now," said Dr. Manuel Momjian, senior physician at Urgent Nine and Urgent Care Center in Glendale.

He said that people have been wanting to get tested for the virus, but there are certain criteria that they must meet.

"If you have symptoms similar to the cold and / or fever and a recent trip from China or around the China area," Momjian said.

People who have been in contact with known patients with the virus can also be tested.

The CDC said it expects to take tests to local health centers in the coming days. As for those who are worried, they could have contracted the virus, Momjian said to treat it like any other disease and to cover his mouth when he coughs and washes his hands.

And although Southland school authorities have faced questions from concerned parents in recent weeks, they wanted to emphasize that children in the area are safe.

"They inform us regularly," said Dr. Debra Duardo, Superintendent of the Los Angeles County Office of Education. "If we get information for some reason that it is not safe for children to go to school, we will contact the parents."