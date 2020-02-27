California monitoring 8,400 for coronavirus; Shortage of test kits addressed – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLdc7c38039d6b1ea8464f696ddf6c363a11% %MINIFYHTMLdc7c38039d6b1ea8464f696ddf6c363a12%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state is monitoring some 8,400 people to detect the coronavirus, one day after a patient from Solano County was identified as the first case of coronavirus in the USA UU. Of unknown origin.

At a press conference with state health officials to update state preparedness, Newsom said the state also has a shortage of coronavirus test kits and has worked with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. To update the test protocols for the coronavirus. Initially, the Coronavirus patient was not tested for the coronavirus because she did not present risk factors, such as traveling to China or contact with infected patients.

Currently, California has only 200 test kits for the coronavirus and Newsom said the number of kits available will "expand exponentially,quot; starting Thursday afternoon.

"That is simply inappropriate to do justice to the kind of evidence we need," said Newsom.

According to the state health department, the 8,400 in California that are being monitored are travelers returning from China. These people have been urged to be quarantined for 14 days and to limit their interactions with others.

Newsom says there are 28 people in California who have tested positive for the virus. "We have 33 positive tests confirmed for the coronavirus," Newsom said. "Five people have subsequently moved out of state."

The California Department of Public Health maintains that the risk to the general population of California is low for the coronavirus, and that more than 80% of people infected with the virus have mild or no symptoms.

The governor and health officials were cautious in revealing any information about the identity of the Solano County coronavirus patient, currently under treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, but were working to alert those who may have dealt with the person .

"People who have been in contact with this individual have absolutely the right to know," Newsom said.

Newsom reiterated that while people in Solano County should be concerned about the spread of the virus there, he did not want to "overextend the anxiety that people naturally face."

"Look, everyone in this country is legitimately anxious for this moment, but I think they should know that we are fulfilling this moment with the kind of urgency that is necessary," said Newsom. “This is something we are organizing, something we have been organizing for months. Nothing so far has surprised us. Nothing. What happened in Solano County did not surprise anyone. I think the only thing, respectfully, that surprised people is that it didn't happen before. "

Newsom said that people should continue normally while observing standard practices that prevent the transmission of colds and flu, such as washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezing, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

"I think people should continue their daily lives with some common sense."