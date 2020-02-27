California is abnormally dry after a winter of low rainfall

%MINIFYHTML751986bf4b65a905ac0da5f27adbc78a11% %MINIFYHTML751986bf4b65a905ac0da5f27adbc78a12%

San francisco California – A dry start of the year has left most of California abnormally dry and officials are preparing for the possibility of an early and intense season of forest fires amid record temperatures.

The drought has expanded from just under 10% last week to almost a quarter of the state, mainly in central California, the heart of the state's agricultural sector, according to a map of the US Drought Monitor made public Thursday. The weekly published map shows that another 43% of the state is now abnormally dry.

This month is emerging as the driest February in the history of much of the state. The chances of light rains are on the horizon on Saturday night, but not until March 10.

Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said there is a great chance that the state capital will see a completely dry February, something that has not happened in recorded history.

Downtown San Francisco is on its way to its first February without rain since 1864, according to the weather service.

The lack of rain this year occurs after a wet 2019 that covered the mountains with snow, transporting water to the reservoirs and helping to boost the lush vegetation that can quickly become fuel for forest fires during dry and windy conditions.

About 75% of California's annual rainfall typically occurs from December to February, mainly from what is known as atmospheric rivers: long columns of moisture that originate in the Pacific Ocean.

But a high-pressure system stationed in the Pacific has prevented storms from reaching California and instead led them to the Pacific Northwest.

"California and parts of the southwest dried up while the northwest observed excessive rainfall," wrote NOAA meteorologist David Miskus, who issued this week's Drought Monitor report.

A similar high pressure system led to a statewide drought from 2011 to 2017 that caused the then government. Jerry Brown will order the nearly 40 million people in California to reduce water use by 25%, the first such mandate in the state.

Californians answered the call, showering shorter and tearing the grass during the five-year drought.

State water authorities said it is too early to consider conservation measures and noted that reservoirs across the state are at or above their historical averages for this time of year.

"A few dry months don't really cause a drought," said Chris Orrock, a spokesman for the Department of Water Resources. "If we have to go through two dry years, then we begin to see what additional conservation measures we need."

In another sign of the dry conditions in California, state officials on Thursday conducted a survey of the Sierra Nevada snow cover and discovered that it was 47% of the average for March at the Sierra Phillips station.

The first reading of January 2 found that the snow cover was 97% of the January average. But dry conditions have since damaged the snow cover, which supplies about 30% of California's water.

"The rain and snow in February were quite disappointing," said Sean de Guzman, head of the department's water supply and snow studies forecasts section. "Most likely, we will finish this year of water below average. We just don't know how low."

Also on Thursday, US Forest Service teams were fighting a bush and wood fire in the Mendocino National Forest in northern California. In southern California, firefighters quickly shot down several wildfires on Wednesday.

State firefighters have responded to 280 small forest fires since the beginning of the year. In the same period last year, there were only 85 fires reported, said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Earlier this month, the Forest Service fought a fire at 4,000 feet (1,219.2 meters), where there should be snow at this time of year, McLean said.

McLean said California is prepared with planes and firefighters ready to be deployed if necessary, and authorities have been implementing fire mitigation programs.

Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

This story has been corrected to say that 43%, not 70% of the state, is abnormally dry. It also corrects the name of the Mendocino National Forest.