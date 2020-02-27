Cal dominates from beginning to end in the top No. 21 CU Buffs – Up News Info

BERKELEY, California – Cal has been one of the poorest shooting teams in the Pac-12 Conference game. You wouldn't know how the Golden Bears manage to illuminate Colorado.

%MINIFYHTMLb1ec91b499bac2e4ecea79d3ffea6de311% %MINIFYHTMLb1ec91b499bac2e4ecea79d3ffea6de312%

Unlike the teams' previous clash, the Buffs couldn't get over Cal's shooting touch on Thursday night, as the Bears gave No. 21 CU a 76-62 loss at Haas Pavilion that could have been Closed the door to the chances of the Buffs to fight. winning the Pac-12 regular season championship.

Cal had lost five of his previous six games, but shot 14 of 28 in the first half, including a mark of 6 out of 10 in triples. The Bears started the week in 11th place in the Pac-12 games with a field goal percentage of .395, but finished with a mark of .472 and also shot .556 in the CU victory at Boulder on 6 February.

Once again, the Buffs had a slow start, as Cal scored the first seven points of the game and led most of the first half. Senior consecutive triple Lucas Siewert gave the Buffs a 23-21 lead with approximately 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first half, but the Bears dominated the rest of the opening period. CU spent almost eight full minutes without a field goal, and Cal scored 15 of the next 16 points while beating the Buffs 17-3 the rest of the way for a 38-26 lead at halftime.

While the Bears cooled a little after halftime, the Buffs never warmed up. CU scored seven points with a triple from Maddox Daniels with approximately 11 and a half minutes remaining, but the Bears once again quickly extended the lead, scoring the next nine points to take a 16-point lead with nine minutes remaining.

The Buffs committed 11 turnovers, five of them in offensive charge calls. The final turnover was not excessively inflated, however, the Bears proved opportunistic, turning those CU gifts into a huge 21-5 lead in points of turnovers.

The CU quartet of Siewert, McKinley Wright, Tyler Bey and Evan Battey combined for 51 of the 62 points of the Buffs. Wright led the way with 18 points, but the Buffs had no answer for Matt Bradley of Cal, who went 5-for-7 in triples and hit the best mark of his career with 26 points.

California 76, No. 21 Colorado 62COLORADO (21-8)Battey 4-9 0-0 9, Gatling 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 8-14 2-2 18, Bey 5-7 3-4 13, Schwartz 0-8 0-0 0, Siewert 4-12 0 -0 11, Parquet 1-4 0-0 3, Daniels 2-2 0-1 5, Kountz 0-1 1-2 1, Walton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 6-9 62.CALIFORNIA (12-16)Anticevich 1-8 0-0 2, Kuany 1-1 0-0 3, Thorpe 1-1 1-2 3, Austin 3-11 6-8 12, Bradley 8-14 5-5 26, South 7-12 3 -3 19, Kelly 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 1-2 1-2 4, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 17-22 76.Halftime – California 38-26. 3 point objectives Colorado 6-29 (Siewert 3-9, Daniels 1-1, Battey 1-2, Parquet 1-4, Bey 0-2, Gatling 0-2, Wright 0-4, Schwartz 0-5), California 9-20 (Bradley 5-7, South 2-4, Kuany 1-1, Brown 1-2, Austin 0-1, Anticevich 0-5). Bounces – Colorado 32 (Bey 6), California 27 (Bradley, Kelly 6). Assists Colorado 12 (Wright 4), California 9 (Anticevich 4). Total faults Colorado 18, California 15.