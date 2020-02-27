Britney Spears shows the exact moment she broke her foot in a new video

Ken McKay / ITV / REX / Shutterstock
Oops!
Britney SpearsNow he's stronger, but earlier this month, he was seen in Los Angeles with a medical boot on his left foot. Your lifelong boyfriend Sam AsghariLater, he revealed that the pop star had broken a bone in his feet, explaining the need for extra footwear.
"When you break something, it tends to heal stronger, especially when you're my girl," he captioned photos of them in a hospital.
"My lioness broke the metatarsal bone in her foot doing what she likes, which is dancing, wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt #stronger."
As for the moment it happened, the mother of two 38-year-old sons has it all on video.
On Wednesday, she shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing hurriedly with "Sex on Fire,quot; by Kings of Leon, spinning, jumping and waving her hair in circles. It is known that the avid dancer publishes similar clips of herself active on her social media page.
Then, at the end of the clip, you can see Spears rise from the ground, land and then fall to the ground, touching his foot.
"I haven't danced in six months, so I was all gas in this place !!!! And yes …. I know I'm barefoot …. I don't laugh, but I grab the ground better like that !!!!" She explained in the caption. "PS, can you hear where I broke my foot here … I'm sorry, it's a little loud !!!!!"
Fans weighed with good wishes for the star, including Selma Blair, who commented: "You are adorable. And that is full of buzz kill. Recover well angel."
