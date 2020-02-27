Britney Spears breaks her foot in the chamber as she dances and the clicking sound is scary!

%MINIFYHTML36222f0a5ad92905c6b3517eedd7e92a11% %MINIFYHTML36222f0a5ad92905c6b3517eedd7e92a12%

Britney Spears was happy to dance again after not doing it in months and turned to social networks to share the moment of joy. However, it quickly became something completely different: a painful nightmare!

The singer danced with her heart on the camera and looked very happy to do so.

At the end of the clip, however, she broke her foot and you can really hear it! Oh!

Fans were excited to see the dance number until the turn happened!

As you can imagine, almost everyone who tripped over the video cringed at the loud sound of his foot breaking, since Britney can be seen falling to the ground and holding his limb in pain.

Before the accident, the artist was having the best time of her life dancing Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon.

You can see Spears circling and shaking her hair too, obviously letting her body just enjoy the melody and express herself.

It wasn't really a choreography, but rather a freestyle expression of his joy that he would dance again after months.

The singer, who wore a yellow sports bra that showed her abs and black shorts at that time, was jumping up and down at some point and the sudden impact of her bare feet against the floor made her hurt and break. his foot

You can hear a loud click towards the end of the clip and it sounds so painful!

In the caption, she explained that "I haven't danced in six months, so I was speeding in this place!" What if …. I know I'm barefoot … don't laugh but I better grab the floor like that !!!! PD: can you hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 … sorry, it's a little loud!



