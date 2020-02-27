Brighton Boulevard, under Interstate 70, will close this weekend because of the demolition of bridges

Brighton Boulevard under Interstate 70 will be closed over the weekend by the partial demolition of the highway bridge as part of the ongoing Central Project 70.

The closing will begin at 10 p.m. On Friday and Brighton Boulevard is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

All I-70 traffic lanes will move south, while the north side of the bridge is demolished and rebuilt, CDOT said. During the demolition, Brighton Boulevard under I-70 will close for safety reasons.

Drivers can use Washington and Steele streets and Vasquez Boulevard as alternative routes. Lane closures on I-70 will not be part of the weekend job. The demolition depends on the weather and is subject to change.