Brexit: UK warns it could move away from EU trade talks | News

The United Kingdom released a negotiating mandate for talks with the European Union that puts it in the process of collision with Brussels, and said it was ready to withdraw if "good progress,quot; was not achieved in June.

After leaving the EU last month, the United Kingdom has until the end of the year to negotiate a trade agreement and agreements on everything from fishing to transport, to replace more than 40 years of closely aligned political and economic relations.

After accepting that British companies will find new "frictions,quot; in trade with the block outside their single market and customs union, the government has made its position clear: self-determination must overcome economic concerns.

So, if "good progress,quot; has been made in June in the United Kingdom's demand for what it calls a "standard,quot; free trade agreement or even in the "less controversial areas,quot; of the talks, London said Thursday that It will focus on preparations for a sharp break with the EU.

"At the end of the transition period on December 31, the United Kingdom will fully recover its economic and political independence," Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told Parliament when he issued the mandate.

"We want the best possible commercial relationship with the EU, but in the search for an agreement we will not change our sovereignty."

Activists against Brexit are seen in Westminster, central London, on February 26, 2020 (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of the UK campaign to leave the EU in 2016, pledged to end Brexit in last year's elections and, after winning a large majority, has accused his negotiating team with the goal of "regaining control,quot;.

After the mandate was launched, Johnson said he was "very optimistic,quot; about the talks.

Both parties say they want an agreement to be reached before the deadline of December 31, 2020, so that trade can flow, although with some additional controls, and that arrangements on issues such as aviation can go smoothly.

But with the two sides unable to agree even on the format of the talks scheduled to begin on Monday, the negotiations seem to be a battle of wills.

& # 39; We will stick to our previous commitments & # 39;

Michel Barnier, EU negotiating chief, said Brussels had "taken note,quot; of the mandate. "We will stick to all of our previous commitments in the political declaration," he tweeted, referring to a general agreement on future ties signed by both parties.

"We want an ambitious and fair partnership with the United Kingdom in the future."

The main opposition Labor Party of the United Kingdom, locked in a leadership battle, described the government's position as "frankly disappointing," and the British Chambers of Commerce said the companies were "impatient for negotiations to begin in earnest."

"Companies are pragmatic, but they need negotiations between the United Kingdom and the EU to provide clarity on the many practical real-world details that will affect their daily operations in the coming years," said Adam Marshall, its CEO.

With a large majority in Parliament, Johnson and his team feel that he has won public support for a clear break in ties to restore what he calls British sovereignty. That is at odds with Brussels's search for a closer business relationship.

At the heart of the conflict is the United Kingdom's demand for a trade agreement along the lines of one between the EU and Canada.

The EU has ruled it out, saying that the United Kingdom, neighbor of the block, is a major threat to the block market, as it does more business than Canada. He fears that the United Kingdom may weaken its market by reducing standards.

"Geography is no reason to undermine democracy," Gove told Parliament. "To be clear, we will not seek to dynamically align with EU standards in terms of the EU governed by EU laws and institutions."

This, in effect, ruled out an EU demand to adhere to its "level playing field,quot;: abbreviation of the agreed base rules on environmental standards, labor regulations and state aid.

If a standard trade agreement is not offered, the United Kingdom has said it will look for what it calls a relationship similar to that established between the EU and Australia.

At this time, much of the trade between the EU and Australia is governed by the predetermined basic rules of the World Trade Organization, although there are specific agreements for certain goods.

Other pitfalls include fishing.

The United Kingdom said that, as an independent coastal nation, it will not change its fishing rights. The United Kingdom also demands "legally binding,quot; obligations on EU market access for its important financial services industry, something the EU says is not on the agenda.

"The logic (of the United Kingdom) is that, if the EU continues to play hard, we are ready to sink. Together," said an EU diplomat.