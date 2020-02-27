Brendan Rodgers, hopeful James Maddison, will sign a new agreement with Leicester | Soccer news





Brendan Rodgers wants to keep James Maddison in Leicester

%MINIFYHTML814b2a72efa4847398b8ffee20752ff311% %MINIFYHTML814b2a72efa4847398b8ffee20752ff312%

Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, is hoping that James Maddison will soon sign a new contract that will end the speculation of a summer move away from the Foxes.

Maddison has established himself as a key player for Leicester since a move of £ 22.5 million from Norwich in June 2018 and Rodgers believes the 23-year-old is very happy at King Power Stadium.

"The talks have been ongoing with the club and its representatives," Rodgers said.

"I know the boy is very happy, he wants to be here and sees it as the club where he can develop. I hope it is done."

Norwich vs Leicester Live

For the first time since leaving Carrow Road, Maddison returns to face his former club on Friday night. live in Sky Sports, against the manager who drove him to the spotlight in Daniel Farke.

Although Maddison joined Norwich in January 2016 from Coventry, it was not until Farke arrived in May 2017 that he was given the opportunity, which he grabbed with both hands, paving the way for his move to Leicester the following summer.

Maddison made a name for himself in Norwich

Rodgers knows how important Norwich and Farke are to Maddison.

"When I have talked to him about it, he will always be grateful for the opportunity he had there because he was a young League One player," Rodgers said.

"When he first arrived, it didn't happen at all, but Daniel came in and gave him that opportunity, and that opportunity allowed him to join us in the Premier League."

"I also know that their sale allowed (Norwich) the opportunity to obtain financing to stabilize the club, so it probably worked well for both of them."

"But everyone I know who has played, or been in Norwich, has a great affinity with them and the area and James is no different."

"He will always be grateful and grateful for what Norwich gave him. He was given a great platform and he has come here."

"He knows he is an employee of Leicester City. The money is in his bank every month and he wants to do the best for Leicester City, so the feeling does not come into play."

Rodgers has Kelechi Iheanacho available after the striker passed the concussion protocols after a collision with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson who forced him to go to rest from home defeat 1-0 on Saturday next to Pep Guardiola .

Hamza Choudhury returns from the suspension, while midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is doubtful about a knee injury.