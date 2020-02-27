Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron and others urge people to vote in the super Tuesday for a "change"

%MINIFYHTML422c1f47176faca883aceaf852c4625311% %MINIFYHTML422c1f47176faca883aceaf852c4625312%

In a new video published by W Magazine, a lot of celebrities convince others to participate on election day early in a US presidential primary season held on March 3.

Brad Pitt Y Charlize Theron They are among the many celebrities on list A who remind Americans to vote. Less than a week before Super Tuesday that falls on March 3, W Magazine launched a new black and white public service announcement featuring the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"actor, the"Bomb"Star and a series of famous faces that urge others to register to vote.

Sounding a slogan "Vote because I believe in change", the clip on Wednesday, February 26 also sees "Little woman"Actress Laura Dernmodel Jodie Turner-Smith"Crazy Rich Asians"Actress Awkwafina"The lighthouse"actor Willem Dafoe"War of words"Actress Dakota Fanning Y "Fosse / Verdon"Actress Margaret Qualley Expressing the posture.

At one point in the PSA, "50 first appointments"actor Adam Sandler He says: "I vote. We should all vote." Others, including Chris Evans, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever Y Olivia Wilde, remind people to "register to vote and be heard." Before the invitation to visit www.vote.gov appeared, "Transformers"star Shia LaBeouf says: "Go vote!"

Super Tuesday is early election day in a season of US presidential elections. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will give voters the opportunity to cast their vote to nominate candidates for presidential elections.

Many A-listers have also expressed on which candidates they are voting. November 2019 Ariana Grande endorsed Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Going to his Instagram account to share a photo of her with the senator, he declared: "MY BOY." She added: "@headcountorg and I are doing everything possible to make you proud. We have already registered more than 20,000 young voters in my shows."

John legend and his wife Chrissy TeigenOn the other hand, they have announced that they will vote for Elizabeth Warren. Michael Douglas backed the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, while Donald Glover, Dave Chappelle and filmmaker James Gunn supported tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who suspended his presidential campaign. Unlike, Kevin Costner backed by Pete Buttigieg.