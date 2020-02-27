Boston councilors want to talk about night service again T

When the MBTA disconnected night service T in 2016, the agency's board of directors made the decision based on the poor results of a two-year pilot program.

The extended night service on Saturdays and Sundays did not generate the revenue necessary to maintain the trains, authorities said.

But some city councilors say that this service could be of great help to the economy and the Boston workers.

On Wednesday, councilors in general Michelle Wu and Julia Mejia filed a hearing order asking the council to review the feasibility of expanding night service.

"This is a problem that has economic implications at multiple levels and has been frustrating because the City Council has been part of the talks for years," Wu said. “Not only do we need the MBTA to recognize its role in facilitating an investment in the biggest benefits that we would reap in the economy, that we could support third-shift workers who have no other way of getting to work that is affordable, in our hospitals , in restaurants and in the hospitality sector. But above all, people need stability, and they need what we are putting them to be reliable, affordable and accessible. "

The weekend night service at the T ended four years ago next month. The cut was expected to save the agency approximately $ 9 million the following year, then Assistant General Manager Charles Planck told board members at that time.

The MBTA counted approximately 13,000 T passengers each night it executed the service.

But the case against the additional service was not purely financial. Board members also regretted that extended hours created challenges for nighttime maintenance work.

However, in 2018, the MBTA permanently expanded the night bus service as a result of the pilot programs, adding 140 more night trips per week, with more frequent service between 10 p.m. and midnight additional trips after 12:30 a.m .; And more service early in the morning.

The councilors say they want to register for those services, noting how effective and accessible this "partial night service,quot; system is for passengers. Councilwoman Lydia Edwards, pointing out plans for a new ferry line from East Boston, said lawmakers should also consider additional hours for the ferry service.

In their order of hearing, Wu and Mejía echoed the previous arguments of the defenders of the expanded service, writing that customers of bars and nightclubs, which close at 2 in the morning in the city, as well as hospitality, Medical care and other night shift workers. Benefit from night time.

Approximately 17 percent of workers in the US metropolitan areas. UU. They are working between 4 p.m. and at 6 a.m., while more than 34 percent of Boston residents currently rely on MBTA buses and trains for their journeys, according to the presentation.

"Boston is a city that operates 24 hours a day and depends on state and local services to encourage residents, workers and visitors to safe and reliable public transportation," Wu and Mejía wrote.

They also point out that new MBTA programs, such as night service, require "extensive time and marketing,quot; so passengers can take advantage of those offers.

"The way the T saw him at that time was that he was not paying for himself," said Councilman Kenzie Bok. "But there are many hours of system day throughout the week that don't pay for themselves on that basis. That's why we talk about a public good, right? We provide it. Yes, it costs us something, but it also costs us It benefits the entire public.

"When you think about the jobs you allow people to have, the income you let them know they are going to have … because they have the regularity of knowing that the T is still running, it just changes the whole game," she he added.

In 2016, Planck said the two-night night service of the pilot program "was not a comprehensive solution for economic access because it is not a seven-day service a week."

The hearing order does not specify exactly what an expanded service might look like in the future.

The presentation was sent to the Planning, Development and Transportation Committee for review.