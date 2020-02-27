Boosie says his mother told him to "stay away from people's affairs,quot; after his comments on Zaya Wade

Roommates, Boosie is known for sharing her opinions with her fans, no matter how scandalous they can be! And although his thoughts on Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya had mixed criticism, he stands firm on the fact that everyone is entitled to his own opinion.

Boosie's mom, however, had to give her a small part of her mind after she saw the video he posted on the gram. Boosie sat down with Baller Alert to talk about his experience after posting the video, and says that even his mother criticized him for speaking so frankly about another child.

"That's how I felt," he says. "People have to understand that this is how I feel, and even my mom called me early in the morning to talk to me that this is her family and that you should stay out of people's business!"

However, his opinion has not changed, and Boosie says that anything that has to do with the beating of children near home for him, especially being a father. He says that he is the one who talks about things when other people are afraid to do it.

"I'm used to that. Once you're a celebrity, you have to deal with what it's like to be a celebrity," he says.

He also says he doesn't think it is right for people to dictate how others raise their children, but sometimes, people need to know when they are wrong.

"When I feel you are wrong, you are wrong. My people have told me how to raise my children when I was wrong," he says. "My family has told me that I am wrong. And I try to justify it, but I know that I am wrong."

A few days later, Boosie says he could not enter a Planet Fitness location because of his comments, and says he feels that people are "attacking him now."

"I should have silenced my ass."