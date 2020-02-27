Boosie Badazz talks about Dwyane Wade's violent reaction: "This is how I feel!"

If someone thought that Boosie Badazz was about to apologize for Dwyane Wade's comments about her transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, then they obviously don't know Boosie.

After his recent viral moment in which he became enraged, imploring Wade not to cut off the "d * ck,quot; of the child, Boosie sat down with Baller Alert, where he talked about the violent reaction he faced, and did not apologize.

"This is how I felt. People have to understand … this is how I feel." This is how I feel. Even my mom, my mom hit my ass yesterday, "he shared.

"My mom called me early in the morning and said:" Don't go to social networks! They are their families! Don't get into people's affairs … "But I was just talking about how I felt. Everyone had their own opinions in life. Everyone feels a certain kind of way about certain things, and sometimes I am the one who talk about it. When children participate, it is tender to my heart. "

Watch the interview below.