Boosie Badazz talks about Dwyane Wade's violent reaction: "This is how I feel!"

If someone thought that Boosie Badazz was about to apologize for Dwyane Wade's comments about her transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, then they obviously don't know Boosie.

After his recent viral moment in which he became enraged, imploring Wade not to cut off the "d * ck,quot; of the child, Boosie sat down with Baller Alert, where he talked about the violent reaction he faced, and did not apologize.

"This is how I felt. People have to understand … this is how I feel." This is how I feel. Even my mom, my mom hit my ass yesterday, "he shared.

