Bollywood stars show up for Thappad screening

Late, Anubhav Sinha has changed his approach to films that represent the defects that exist in our society. With Article 15 and Mulk, he gave the audience a story that would challenge many elements of our society. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is known for playing strong female characters. So, in many ways, Thappad was the ideal project for Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee to collaborate. With the film just one day after its launch, the team organized a special screening for their industry friends.

Together with the Thappad team, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Radhika Madan, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Javed Jaffrey, Richa Mirhaza Jaffrey

one/ fifteen

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap



Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap


two/ fifteen

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap



Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap


3/ fifteen

Ayushmann khurrana



Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap


4 4/ fifteen

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha, Tahira Kashyap



Rajkummar Rao


5 5/ fifteen

Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao



Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao


6 6/ fifteen

Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao



Aparshakti Khurana


7 7/ fifteen

Aparshakti Khurana



Taapsee pannu


8/ fifteen

Manav Kaul, Taapsee Pannu



Anubhav Sinha


9 9/ fifteen

Manav Kaul, Anubhav Sinha



Rakul Preet Singh


10/ fifteen

Rakul Preet Singh



Rakul Preet Singh


eleven/ fifteen

Rakul Preet Singh



Filmfare


12/ fifteen

Parveen Dusanj, Kabir Bedi



Filmfare


13/ fifteen

Gouri Zaveri, Milap Zaveri



Filmfare


14/ fifteen

Radhika madan



Himesh Reshammiya


fifteen/ fifteen

Sonia Kapur, Himesh Reshammiya

