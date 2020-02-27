Bobby Ryan scores the first emotional goal since joining the senators

Welcome home, Bobby Ryan.

In his first game in Ottawa since joining the team after entering the NHL / NHLPA assistance program, the Senator striker returned to the results sheet on Thursday.

Ryan redirected a shot of Nikita Zaitsev over the shoulder of Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko after a rotation of Canucks in the first period.

Canadian Tire Center fans gave Ryan a big ovation and started singing his name.

Later in the game, Ryan, 32, fought with Canucks defender Chris Tanev, which led him two-thirds of the way to a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Ryan talked to the media on February 21 about his battle against alcohol and said he couldn't fight on his own.

"I would have 20 days of nothing and one really bad and you can't improve without help," Ryan said.

