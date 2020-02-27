Blac Chyna wins the first step in the battle for custody of Rob Kardashian: emergency removal is denied ex part of the Kardashian dream

Blac Chyna has won his first victory in the custody battle he has with former Rob Kardashian. Rob Kardashian filed an emergency motion ex parte in January and asked the court to immediately remove Dream Kardashian, three, from her mother's house and immediately move her with Rob. The Blast obtained legal documents related to the case and reported that the presiding judge determined that there was no evidence that Blac Chyna proved to be an immediate threat or danger to his daughter.

It was previously reported that Khloe Kardashian promised to help Rob obtain sole custody of Dream. According to reports, Rob reportedly seeks full custody with Blac Chyna only after monitoring and limiting visits with his daughter.

Rob originally presented the ex part on January 3, 3030, where he requested that Blac Chyna only watch Dream on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m. while being supervised He also requested that Blac Chyna be tested for drugs before each weekend visit with his daughter.

According to reports, Blac Chyna argued that he was surprised to learn that Rob Kardashian had submitted the ex-part and disagrees with his claims that she is an unfit mother, who abuses drugs and alcohol and poses a danger to Dream.

In addition, Blac Chyna stated that the details of Rob's ex-part leaked to the press and caused him bad publicity.

It is not clear what the next step in the custody battle will be. In addition, The Blast did not share the court documents they obtained. Although the Kardashians are extremely popular, not everyone agrees with Rob's idea of ​​taking exclusive custody of Blac Chyna.

Some have expressed their opinions on social networks and have stated that it is imperative that Rob's motives for requesting custody be verified. The judge seems to be cautious in this case, according to the agreement of Blac Chyna fans.

Many courts do not agree to remove the children of a parent unless there are verifiable cases of abuse or neglect. At this point, there is also nothing that publicly shows that Blac Chyna is guilty.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.



